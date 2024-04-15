Valvoline Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2030

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced the expiration and results of its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 4.250% senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 12, 2024 (the "Expiration Time"). The Tender Offer was made to comply with the requirements of the asset sale covenant under the indenture governing the Notes.

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in an Offer to Purchase, dated March 14, 2024 (the "Offer to Purchase").

CUSIP/ISIN(1) Title of

Notes Outstanding

Principal

Amount Aggregate

Principal

Amount of

Tendered

Notes Percent of

Outstanding

Principal

Amount

Tendered Consideration(2)(3) 92047W AD3 /

US92047WAD39

(Rule 144A) U92147 AB0 /

USU92147AB01

(Regulation S) 4.250%

Senior

Notes due

2030 $600,000,000 $598,307,000 99.72 % $1,000.00 (1) CUSIPs/ISINs are provided for the convenience of holders. No representation is made as to the

correctness or accuracy of such numbers (2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Tendered Notes accepted for purchase (3) Does not include accrued and unpaid interest from the last date on which interest has been paid

to, but excluding, the Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), that will be paid on the

Tendered Notes accepted for purchase

No tenders submitted after the Expiration Time will be valid. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, holders that validly tendered their Notes and did not validly withdraw such Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time and whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer are eligible to receive the consideration as set forth in the table above. In addition, holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will receive accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from the last date on which interest has been paid to, but excluding, the Settlement Date. Any Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Time that were not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time may not be withdrawn thereafter, except as required by law.

Valvoline expects to accept for purchase all of the Tendered Notes. The Settlement Date for the Tendered Notes is expected to be April 16, 2024.

The consummation of the Tender Offer is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale was made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are the dealer managers in the Tender Offer. Global Bondholder Services Corporation has been retained to serve as both the depositary and the information agent (the "Depositary and Information Agent") for the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the Tender Offer should be directed to Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect), Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at (800) 624-1808 (toll-free) or (212) 761-1057 (collect) and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (800) 828-3182 (toll-free) or (212) 902-5962 (collect). Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase and other related materials should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (855) 654-2015 (toll free) or (212) 430-3774 by e-mail at [email protected] .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements about the Tender Offer, the Settlement Date, our expectation to accept for purchase all of the Tendered Notes and whether we actually consummate the Tender Offer as planned or at all. Valvoline has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "is likely," "predicts," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," and "intends," and the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on Valvoline's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date such statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties are described in Valvoline's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" sections of Valvoline's most recently filed periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which are available on Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com/sec-filings or on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Valvoline assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law.

