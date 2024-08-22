Valvoline Inc. Kicks Off "Bronco Fan Fridays" as the Official Oil Change Partner of the Boise State University Broncos

On Aug. 22, Boise State mascot Buster Bronco and the Bronco Spirit Squad will host a special event at the Apple Street Valvoline Instant Oil Change location

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced it is the official oil change provider of the Boise State University Broncos. The partnership kicks off on August 22 with a special event featuring Boise State mascot Buster Bronco and the Boise State Spirit Squad at the Valvoline Instant Oil Change location at 2315 Apple Street.

"We are excited to partner with Boise State University athletics," said Valvoline Inc.'s Chief Customer Officer Laura Carpenter. "With 14 service centers in the Boise area, we're honored to be part of Bronco Nation, cheering on the Broncos, and delivering quick, easy, trusted automotive preventive maintenance services."

Throughout the 2024-2025 school year, Bronco Fan Fridays will take place at all 14 Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations in the Boise area. Everyone who drives in for service on Fridays dressed in Broncos Blue or Boise State spirit wear will receive a 20% discount off their entire invoice. The company is also planning other special events at various home football games throughout the season.

"I'm glad Valvoline Instant Oil Change is one of our partners," said Jonah Dalmas kicker on Boise State's football team and Boise native. "Many college students don't know where to go to keep their car maintained. Now we can go to Valvoline Instant Oil Change and get the preventive services our cars need."

The special kick-off event at the Valvoline Instant Oil Change on 2315 Apple Street – just a seven-minute drive from The Blue – runs 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, August 22. Buster Bronco will be onsite 10:15-11:15 a.m. and guests might spot the Boise State University helmet car getting game-day ready and have an opportunity to receive complimentary tickets to the Sept. 21 home-opener football game against Portland State.

For more information on the event and partnership, visit vioc.com/Broncos

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is the quick, easy, trusted leader in automotive preventive maintenance. Valvoline Inc. is creating shareholder value by driving the full potential in our core business, accelerating network growth and innovating to meet the needs of customers and the evolving car parc. With more than 1,900 service centers throughout North America, Valvoline Inc. and our franchise partners keep customers moving with our 4.6 out of 5 star* rated service that includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations; and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. In fiscal year 2023, Valvoline's network delivered approximately 27 million services to generate $1.4 billion in revenue from $2.8 billion in system-wide store sales, marking 17 years of consecutive system-wide same-store sales growth. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including our more than 10,000 team members and strong, long-standing franchise partners. We are proud to be an 11-time winner of the BEST Award for training excellence and a top-rated franchisor in our category by Entrepreneur and Franchise Times. To learn more, or to find a service center near you, visit vioc.com.

* Based on a survey of more than 900,000 Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ customers annually

™ Trademark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

SM Service mark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

For Further Information

Investor Inquiries

Elizabeth B. Russell

+1 (859) 357-3155

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

Angela Davied

+1 (913) 302-0032

[email protected]

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.