Valvoline Inc. Partners with The Ohio State University Athletics and University of Tennessee Athletics

Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM aligns with two great athletic programs to showcase their

commitment to training and expertise

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced it is the proud sponsor of The Ohio State University Athletics and University of Tennessee Athletics. The partnership kicked off as Ohio State and Tennessee participated in the first 12-team College Football Playoff and will continue with the 2024-25 basketball and hockey seasons.

"We are excited to partner with The Ohio State University Athletics and University of Tennessee Athletics," said Jake Lestan, Valvoline Inc.'s Vice President of Marketing. "From the hours of training to the commitment to excellence, there are great synergies between the teams at Ohio State and Tennessee, and our winning teams at Valvoline Instant Oil Change. Our technicians are ready to serve all fans at 113 service centers in Ohio and 73 in Tennessee."

Throughout the remainder of the 2024-2025 school year, fans will learn more about Valvoline Instant Oil Change during men's and women's basketball games, as well as men's ice hockey games. In addition, there will be sweepstakes, special promotions, FanZone activities, and exclusive fan savings.

"I'm excited to add Valvoline Instant Oil Change to our roster of trusted corporate partners," said Todd Knisley, Vice President and General Manager, Ohio State Sports Properties. "Valvoline Instant Oil Change shares Ohio State Athletics' commitment to excellence, offering reliable, high-quality service across Ohio that makes it easier for our fans to keep their vehicles in top shape."

The partnerships with Ohio State Athletics and the University of Tennessee Athletics are two of several sports sponsorships the company has initiated recently. The company's goal is to underscore the importance of working with a winning team when maintaining a vehicle, like the service technicians at Valvoline Instant Oil Change, who each complete more than 270 hours of training to become the best at what they do.

"I'm looking forward to the partnership with Valvoline Instant Oil Change," said Steve Early, Vice President and General Manager of the Vol Network. "They are great at what they do, just like Tennessee Athletics. With so many locations across Tennessee, they are the perfect partner with a quality brand and reputation that our fans appreciate."

Valvoline worked closely with Learfield's corporate development team in conjunction with Ohio State Sports Properties and The Vol Network, the locally based teams of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics.

More information can be found at www.vioc.com/volunteers and www.vioc.com/buckeyes.

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) delivers quick, easy, trusted service at more than 2,000 franchised and company-operated service centers across the United States and Canada. The company completes more than 28 million services annually system-wide, from 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes to a variety of manufacturer-recommended maintenance services such as wiper replacements and tire rotations. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including 11,000 team members who are working to grow the core business, expand the company's retail network, and plan for the vehicles of the future. For more information, visit vioc.com.

About the University of Tennessee

Founded Sept. 10, 1794, in Knoxville, Tenn., as Blount College, the University of Tennessee began playing sports in 1891. Over the last century-plus, Tennessee has developed into one of the nation's premier athletic departments. Home to the Volunteers and Lady Volunteers, all clad in the University's distinguished and recognizable Big Orange, UT has produced 24 team national championships, nearly 200 individual national championships and well over 200 conference titles. Tennessee student-athletes excel not only in the competition venue but also in the classroom and the community. Volunteers For Life (VFLs) have achieved great success in both professional sports and the business world.

About Ohio State Sports Properties

Ohio State Sports Properties is the locally based Learfield team committed to extending the affinity of the Ohio State brand to businesses and corporations of all sizes looking to align with the undeniably loyal and passionate collegiate fan base. As the Buckeyes' exclusive multimedia rightsholder, Ohio State Sports Properties manages all aspects of the rights relationship, providing corporate partners both traditional and new media opportunities with Ohio State University.

