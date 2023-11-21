Valvoline Inc. to participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced that the company will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 5, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on Valvoline's investor relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.

ABOUT VALVOLINE INC.
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), is the quick, easy, trusted leader in automotive preventive maintenance. Valvoline Inc. is creating shareholder value by driving the full potential in our core business, accelerating network growth and innovating to meet the needs of the evolving car parc. With more than 1,850 service centers throughout North America, Valvoline Inc. and our franchise partners keep customers moving with our 4.6 out of 5 star* rated service that includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations; and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. In fiscal year 2023, Valvoline's network delivered approximately 27 million services to generate $1.4 billion in revenue from $2.8 billion in system-wide store sales, marking 17 years of consecutive system-wide same-store sales growth. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including our more than 10,000 team members and strong, long-standing franchise partners. We are proud to be a ten-time winner of the BEST Award for training excellence and a top-rated franchisor in our category by Entrepreneur and Franchise Times. To learn more, or to find a service center near you, visit vioc.com.

