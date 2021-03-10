Valvoline Increases CDP Score in First Year of Public Reporting

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries, today announced it has increased its CDP score to a "B" in its first year of public CDP reporting [Valvoline submitted a non-public CDP report in 2019].CDP is recognized as the gold standard for environmental disclosure, a critical piece for measuring climate action globally.

Valvoline's "B" score can be attributed to the company's efficient operations, product research, development and strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Valvoline's Research and Development group has introduced advanced technologies in their lubricants and coolants and created other novel products that improve the efficiency of gasoline, diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid vehicles, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Valvoline has also partnered with Schneider Electric Energy and Sustainability Services to assist the company in its energy use tracking, greenhouse gas emissions calculations, CDP reporting and climate-focused strategy development. Valvoline implemented Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor, a cloud-based and AI-enabled enterprise software platform, to support its sustainability journey. Schneider Electric is also a CDP Accredited Provider of global sustainability consulting services and software.

"As a company with many stakeholders, we have a commitment to do our part for the environment while providing quality products and services to our customers. Schneider Electric's support to provide strategy expertise for how we can best move forward in our sustainability journey, and to help us manage our emissions data, has been integral to our progress and success as we look to further our climate action goals," said Gary Allen, Vice President – Environmental, Health and Safety for Valvoline.

"After working with Valvoline over the past year it's rewarding to see these dramatic improvements in their sustainability reporting and initiatives," said Mike Fraser, Vice President of Sustainability Development at Schneider Electric. "Valvoline's success is a testament to their commitment and innovative approach to supporting safe workplaces and reducing environmental impacts. Further, we're thrilled that Valvoline joined our NEO Network community and quickly found the support and tools needed, such as the recently announced distributed energy resource (DER) calculator, to advance their environmental goals."

For more information on Valvoline's sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives, visit csr.valvoline.com. For more information on Schneider Electric's sustainability reporting and climate advisory services, visit schneider-electric.com/ess. For energy and sustainability industry news, and insights on trends and best practices, visit Perspectives and follow Schneider Electric Energy & Sustainability Services on LinkedIn.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises more than 1,500 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline EV Performance Fluids; Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

