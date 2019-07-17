Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchisee Raises $92k For The Fight Against Cancer

The campaign was part of American Cancer Society and VIOC 's growing partnership. VIOC has donated free oil changes to Road To Recovery drivers and has committed to raising funds for this critical program helping patients in need. Road To Recovery drivers are volunteers who utilize their own cars to take cancer patients to and from treatment. Each year, hundreds of rides are provided just in this area.

"Thank you Valvoline Instant Oil Change for recognizing Road To Recovery drivers. The worry over transportation can cause an immense amount of anxiety and that gets added on top of all the other anxiety associated with cancer. With Road To Recovery, our part is to relieve that anxiety over transportation," said Keith Kirton who has been volunteering with the American Cancer Society for the past year.

"We are excited at the opportunity to continue to support our partnership with the American Cancer Society. They are a wonderful organization that does great work on the front lines fighting cancer, both locally and nationally," says William Smelley, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Henley Enterprises, Inc.

To help raise additional funds for the American Cancer Society, use the coupon located on viocpromo.com at any participating Valvoline Instant Oil Change. For information on cancer anytime, call (800) 227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

About Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠

Valvoline™, a leading supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, has been serving American motorists for more than 150 years. Its operating segment, Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠, ranked as the #2 quick-lube chain in 2016 by number of stores, with more than 1,070 company-owned and franchised locations in the U.S. Its industry-leading model is built to deliver a quick, easy and trusted experience to every customer, every day. Visit www.vioc.com to learn more.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate over 200 service centers in 11 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

