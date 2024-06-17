Valvoline Instant Oil Change Named 11-Time Winner of ATD's Best of the BEST

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced that its U.S. quick lube service brand Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM has been named an 11-time winner of the Association for Talent Development (ATD) Best of the BEST Award.

This year, 79 organizations from around the globe were honored with BEST Awards including eight companies named Best of the BEST for being a 10-time or more winner.

"At Valvoline, it all starts with our people", said Jon Caldwell, Chief People Officer. "Service center Vamily members complete a minimum of 270 hours of professional training using an ASE®-accredited program. Our talent development programs are one of the many ways we demonstrate our commitment to investing in their personal and professional development."

The BEST award is the talent development industry's highest recognition for organizations that drive impact and solve business challenges through innovative talent development practices. Nominees are evaluated based on a rigorous review by experts in the field.

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is the quick, easy, trusted leader in automotive preventive maintenance. Valvoline Inc. is creating shareholder value by driving the full potential in our core business, accelerating network growth and innovating to meet the needs of customers and the evolving car parc. With approximately 1,900 service centers throughout North America, Valvoline Inc. and our franchise partners keep customers moving with our 4.6 out of 5 star* rated service that includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations; and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. In fiscal year 2023, Valvoline's network delivered approximately 27 million services to generate $1.4 billion in revenue from $2.8 billion in system-wide store sales, marking 17 years of consecutive system-wide same-store sales growth. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including our more than 10,000 team members and strong, long-standing franchise partners. We are proud to be an 11-time winner of the BEST Award for training excellence and a top-rated franchisor in our category by Entrepreneur and Franchise Times. To learn more, or to find a service center near you, visit vioc.com.

* Based on a survey of more than 900,000 Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ customers annually

™ Trademark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

SM Service mark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

® Register mark, third party

