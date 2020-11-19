Valvoline Instant Oil Change Partners With American Cancer Society Raising Over $69,400 To Fight Cancer

"The generosity of the communities we serve amazes me as we've now raised over $180,000 to help this life-changing organ" Tweet this

"We are excited to have partnered with ACS these past four years," said Don Smith, CEO of Henley Enterprises, Inc., VIOC's largest franchisee. "The generosity of the communities we serve amazes me as we've now raised over $180,000 to help this life-changing organization."

Visit www.ValvolineFightsCancer.com for more information.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate more than 200 quick-lube service centers in 11 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Cindy Hudson

[email protected]

American Cancer Society

Kari Dahlstrom

[email protected]

(206) 919.4497

SOURCE Henley Enterprises, Inc.