Valvoline Instant Oil Change raises over $66,500 for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

This year was the sixth year that VIOC participated in the fundraising program to benefit the Jimmy Fund. VIOC had their best year yet, raising $66,914 totaling their contribution to the Jimmy Fund through the A Chance for Kids and Families program to over $241,000 since 2014.

"Dana-Farber is one of the leading cancer institutes in the world, and the work they do to support cancer research and care is remarkable," said Don Smith, CEO of the Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee, Henley Enterprises. "We are extremely proud of the amount raised for The Jimmy Fund this year. Every dollar truly makes a huge impact on compassionate patient care and ground-breaking research being done at the institute."

"We are proud to partner with Valvoline for their support in this fundraising program," said David Giagrando, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & the Jimmy Fund. "Each year we are amazed and humbled by the franchisee and their customers' generosity towards the Jimmy Fund and we congratulate them on their highest fundraising year to date."

About Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM

Valvoline™, a leading supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, has been serving American motorists for more than 150 years. Its operating segment, Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM, ranked as the #2 quick-lube chain in 2016 by number of stores, with more than 1,070 company-owned and franchised locations in the U.S. Its industry-leading model is built to deliver a quick, easy and trusted experience to every customer, every day. Visit www.vioc.com to learn more.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate more than 200 service centers in 11 states including: CA, DE FL, LA, MA, MD, NH, NJ, PA, RA and VA.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund (www.JimmyFund.org) solely supports Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care and research to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook: www.facebook.com/thejimmyfund and on Twitter: @TheJimmyFund.

