Valvoline Instant Oil Change Ranks 40th in Franchise Times Top 400

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced that Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ ranks 40th in the Franchise Times Top 400. The Franchise Times Top 400 is the most comprehensive ranking of the largest U.S. franchise systems. Its results are determined by global systemwide sales from the previous year and based on a five-month research and reporting process that considers a variety of factors.

"We are dedicated to growing our franchise network and providing the highest quality support to our franchise partners," said Valvoline Inc. CEO and President, Lori Flees. "Ranking in the top 40 shows our commitment to offering an attractive franchise investment opportunity for both new and existing partners."

Valvoline Inc. franchises over half of its Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations in the United States. Service centers perform stay-in-your-car oil changes in about 15 minutes and offer a wide range of preventive maintenance services, including tire rotations and fluid and battery replacements. To see all Valvoline Instant Oil Change services and to find a location near you, please visit vioc.com.

To learn more about the Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchising community and opportunities, visit us at viocfranchise.com.

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is the quick, easy, trusted leader in automotive preventive maintenance. Valvoline Inc. is creating shareholder value by driving the full potential in our core business, accelerating network growth and innovating to meet the needs of customers and the evolving car parc. With approximately 2,000 service centers throughout North America, Valvoline Inc. and our franchise partners keep customers moving with our 4.6 out of 5 star* rated service that includes 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes; battery, bulb and wiper replacements; tire rotations; and other manufacturer recommended maintenance services. In fiscal year 2023, Valvoline's network delivered approximately 27 million services to generate $1.4 billion in revenue from $2.8 billion in system-wide store sales, marking 17 years of consecutive system-wide same-store sales growth. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including our more than 10,000 team members and strong, long-standing franchise partners. We are proud to be an 11-time winner of the BEST Award for training excellence and a top-rated franchisor in our category by Entrepreneur and Franchise Times. To learn more, or to find a service center near you, visit vioc.com.

* Based on a survey of more than 900,000 Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ customers annually

™ Trademark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

℠ Service mark, Valvoline Inc., or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

For Further Information

Investor Inquiries

Elizabeth Clevinger

+1 (859) 357-3155

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

Angela Davied

+1 (877) 508-0832

[email protected]

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.