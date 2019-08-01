Valvoline Instant Oil Change supports cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) customers in New England are helping fight cancer this summer by contributing $1 or more to the Jimmy Fund through their A Chance for Kids & Families® program. When you give $1 to benefit the Jimmy Fund at participating VIOC locations, you'll receive a promotion card with a guaranteed prize – everyone is a winner!

"We are excited to participate in this program once again this year," said Don Smith, CEO of Henley Enterprises, Inc., the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil Change. "The Jimmy Fund has long been a pillar in our community, and the work they do to support cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is remarkable."

"We are proud to partner with Valvoline Instant Oil Change for their support in this fundraising program," said David Giagrando, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & the Jimmy Fund. "Each year we are amazed and humbled by the service centers and their customers' generosity towards the Jimmy Fund and helping families who face a cancer diagnosis."

To date, Henley Enterprises, has raised over $100,000 for this program which helps fund imperative research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

About Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Valvoline™, a leading supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, has been serving American motorists for more than 150 years. Its operating segment, Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠, ranked as the #2 quick-lube chain in 2016 by number of stores, with more than 1,070 company-owned and franchised locations in the U.S. Its industry-leading model is built to deliver a quick, easy and trusted experience to every customer, every day. Visit www.vioc.com to learn more.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest VIOC franchisee. They operate more than 200 service centers in 10 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund (www.JimmyFund.org) solely supports Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care and research to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook: www.facebook.com/thejimmyfund and on Twitter: @TheJimmyFund.

Contact:

Alison Rose

ARose@vioc.net

SOURCE Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vioc.com

