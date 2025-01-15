Valvoline Instant Oil Change[SM] Ranks #1 as the Leading Automotive Services Retailer in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500

This is the second consecutive year the company ranked first in the automotive services retailer category

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, has been recognized as a top franchisor in Entrepreneur's 46th annual Franchise 500®. This is the second year the company ranked as the leading automotive services retailer and 24th overall among the top 500 franchise brands for 2025.

"I am proud that once again Valvoline Inc. has been recognized as the leading franchisor of automotive service retailers," said Lori Flees, Valvoline Inc. President and CEO. "Our franchise partners play a critical role in our success. I value their partnership and look forward to our continued growth together."

Today, more than half of Valvoline's preventive automotive maintenance service centers are operated by franchisees. Over time, the company expects to increase the number of stores it opens each year, targeting 250 store openings annually to reach the company's goal of more than 3,500 total retail locations.

"We are committed to maximizing our same stores sales growth as well as accelerating our retail network," said Adam Worsham, Valvoline Inc.'s Chief Franchising Officer. "There is significant opportunity within the preventive automotive services industry and an opportunity to bring the convenient services of Valvoline Instant Oil Change to even more people."

The Entrepreneur Franchise 500® ranks companies with a minimum of 10 franchise units that are looking to expand in the United States and Canada. The recognition is based on key evaluation pillars: cost and fees, size and growth, support and brand strength.

About Valvoline Inc.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) delivers quick, easy, trusted service at more than 2,000 franchised and company-operated service centers across the United States and Canada. The company completes more than 28 million services annually system-wide, from 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes to a variety of manufacturer-recommended maintenance services such as wiper replacements and tire rotations. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including more than 11,000 team members who are working to grow the core business, expand the company's retail network, and plan for the vehicles of the future. For more information, visit vioc.com.

