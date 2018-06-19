Valvoline Launches New Media Room at Valvoline.com

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) — a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services — today announced the launch of its new media room on www.valvoline.com, offering a simple, functional design and easy access to company news and resources.

Created with the user experience in mind, the media room includes:

A mobile-friendly interface and compatibility with most browsers, allowing for convenient access from multiple devices.

A multimedia gallery for downloading company logos, photos and videos.

Feeds from Valvoline's social media channels.

Quick links to company reports, such as the interactive annual report and corporate social responsibility report.

"Our new media room will be a great resource for the press, our customers, partners, investors and visitors," says Brad Patrick, chief people and communications officer. "The media room places a breadth of information and resources into a central place for easy access."

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, Valvoline's heritage spans over 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. The highly trusted brand ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume and the No. 2 quick-lube chain by number of stores in the United States. The company operates and franchises more than 1,100 Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ centers in the United States. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

