Valvoline Launches New Premium Full Synthetic Motor Oil to Maximize and Extend Engine Life

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a U.S.-based, leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced the launch of Valvoline™ Full Synthetic Extended Protection. The new product is Valvoline's most premium motor oil and is proven in rigorous Valvoline engine lab testing to be 10 times stronger against oil breakdown and provide 50 percent better protection against engine wear than current industry standards. Extended Protection provides superior protection for every engine on the road today, attacking the main causes of engine failure while maximizing engine performance, minimizing sludge and deposits and keeping engines running like new.

"A vehicle is a big investment," said Heidi Matheys, Valvoline chief marketing officer. "Extended Protection's premium formulation helps extend the life of the engine so that people can enjoy their vehicle for years to come."

Today's engine designs are driven by the desire for both greater fuel efficiency and horsepower, leading to an increased use of turbocharged gasoline direct injected engines that boost power while conserving fuel. Engines are also smaller, run hotter and demand more from engine oils than ever before. As such, thermal stability, cleanliness and wear protection are critical to maximizing engine performance and life. Extended Protection was designed to provide this and more. Its Dual Defense Additive Technology combines innovative boosters with a fortified detergent system to withstand extreme heat and maximize engine cleanliness.

Additionally, the product exceeds the latest engine oil specifications (API, SP, ILSAC, GF-6 and GM dexos1) and is enhanced with a targeted booster to provide additional detergency, thermal stability and turbocharger protection. Extended Protection also protects against Low Speed, Pre-Ignition (LSPI), an issue common in gasoline direct injection engines.

To celebrate this launch, Valvoline's eSports partner, Kligerman Sport, will feature special paint schemes on its two cars competing in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series with drivers Isaac Gann and Bob Bryant. The eSports team is owned by Parker Kligerman – seasoned racer, NBC Sports personality and host of entertainment car show "Proving Grounds." Fans will see unique paint scheme designs inspired by the gold packaging of Valvoline Extended Protection during five eNASCAR Coke Series races, specifically Autoclub, March 30; Richmond, April 13; Kansas, April 27; COTA, May 18; and Charlotte, May 25.

Valvoline Full Synthetic Extended Protection is available at Walmart, Meijer and via Amazon.

Since 1866, Valvoline has conceptualized, tested and perfected its motor oil science, resulting in a complete portfolio of leading products and game-changing product packaging trusted worldwide. From the world's first racing oil to the world's first high mileage oil to the world's first synthetic blend, Valvoline has protected engines for more than 150 years.

