Valvoline Launches Premium Blue One Solution Gen2, Enhancing Multi-Engine Heavy Duty Innovation

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a U.S.-based, leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced the launch of Valvoline™ Premium Blue One Solution™ Gen2 — the brand's second iteration of its heavy duty engine oil first released in 2018. The new Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 was developed in partnership with Cummins Spark-Ignited (SI) Engineering and with the end-user in mind. Approved for use in multiple heavy duty, medium-duty, and light-duty engine types, it provides improved oxidation and thermal stability, in addition to extended drain intervals for both diesel and natural gas engine platforms.

Valvoline Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 is currently available and can be purchased by contacting the Valvoline sales team at 1-800-TEAM-VAL (1-800-832-6825) or HD.Valvoline.com. Product can also be ordered through local distributors.

"Innovation takes effort, but most importantly, it requires us to listen to our customers and work closely with partners like Cummins," said David Young, Valvoline Heavy Duty vice president of sales. "When we do this effectively, we can deliver value for our fleet customers by reducing downtime and costs — all while simplifying their operations. We are confident that this second- generation engine oil has the tremendous potential to grow the multi-fuel engine oil category that Valvoline helped establish in 2018. More and more, fleet managers are starting to realize the benefits it can provide."

Developed as part of its 25-year relationship with Cummins, Valvoline's innovative engine oil is not only the recommended product for Cummins' current portfolio of products in North America, but it is also the new factory fill engine oil for Cummins Natural Gas engines (ISX12 N, L9N, B6.7N) and the Cummins X15, X12, L9 and B6.7 diesel engines.

Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 is approved for unique diesel and natural gas drain extensions for specific Cummins platforms:

A 5,000 mile drain interval extension in Cummins X15 and X12 diesel platforms across most duty cycles.

A 500 hour drain interval extension in Cummins ISL G and L9N platforms.

Additionally, Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 carries many of the OEM approvals including CES 20092, CES 20086, EOS-4.5, VDS-4.5, DFS 93K222 and VI RLD-3. It meets or exceeds the requirements for other OEMs and is licensed for API service CK-4 and SP making it a great solution for fleets that have a variety of engine types.

"Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 demonstrated the best oxidation performance measured by Cummins internal testing as part of the CES 20092 specification development," said James Scarbrough, Cummins chief engineer of Spark Ignited Platforms. "Extensively tested, Valvoline Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 is formulated to perform in diesel, natural gas and gasoline engines and helps reduce working capital investment with inventory consolidation."

Valvoline's goal is to extend drain intervals so customers can perform fewer oil changes over the life of the equipment, resulting in cost savings. Fleet managers could also see reduced costs due to product consolidation, increased working capital and reduced risk of incorrect oil-to-engine usage.

As part of today's product launch, Valvoline will highlight Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 through a robust branding campaign — with paid efforts focused in industry publications and other digital and social media platforms.

