Valvoline Releases its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, 'We're Service Driven'

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, has released its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The foundational pillars of corporate social responsibility at Valvoline™ center on its three "V"s – Values, Vow, and Vision – with a strategic focus in three main areas: citizenship, sustainability, and diversity and inclusion.

"This report is a testament, first and foremost, to the outstanding efforts of our 7,900 employees worldwide who are making our facilities and communities better places to work and live," CEO Sam Mitchell said. "Without their dedication and hard work, our achievements wouldn't have been possible."

The 2019 report theme, "We're Service Driven", reflects the elevated value that Valvoline delivers beyond premium branded automotive products to its wide range of stakeholders. Key highlights from 2019 include:

Achieving a Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC) injury rate 38% below industry average.

Reaching zero-landfill status at 63% of supply chain sites.

Recycling 6.1 million pounds of materials.

Once again being named one of the "Best Places to Work in Kentucky ."

." Reaching $71 million in diverse supplier spend since 2016.

in diverse supplier spend since 2016. Raising nearly $600,000 for charitable organizations in the United States .

for charitable organizations in . Developing products to meet the needs of changing vehicle technology, including

environmentally friendly consumer alternatives such as hybrid and electric vehicles.

Providing first responders and healthcare workers the ability to keep their vehicles operating safely and efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Valvoline's CSR endeavors continue to be a top priority, and we prioritize our efforts on opportunities where we can make the most significant impact," said Gary Allen, Vice President, Environmental Health and Safety. "We remain committed to running a company that embraces corporate social responsibility as a core value, and our people continue to make that happen every day."

View Valvoline's 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report at https://csr.valvoline.com.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Michele Gaither Sparks

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (859) 230-8079

[email protected]

Sean T. Cornett

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

+1 (859) 357-2798

[email protected]

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

Related Links

http://www.valvoline.com

