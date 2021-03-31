ValvTect® Welcomes Several Marinas and Yacht Clubs to The Certified ValvTect Marina Program

HICKORY, N.C., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValvTect® is excited to welcome seven marinas and yacht clubs to the Certified ValvTect Marina family. These locations are fully authorized ValvTect Marine Fuel Marinas. Each of these locations have all met strict quality control specifications for fuel quality and formulation performance within ValvTect's Marine Fuel guidelines. These fuels contain either ValvTect Marine Gasoline Additive and/or ValvTect Marine Diesel Additive with BioGuard™ microbiocide. Welcome aboard!

Visit www.valvtect.com or call (800) 728-8258 to learn more about ValvTect Marine Fuels.

About ValvTect: ValvTect Petroleum Products is the industry's largest supplier of High- Performance Diesel, High Performance Winterized Diesel, Heating Oil and Gasoline additives to Fuel Distributors, Truck Stops, Fleets, Marinas, Railroads, Terminals and Refiners nationwide. ValvTect also supplies a complete line of propane gas additives and Lumin filters and filtration systems to propane and gas distributors and dealers. We are committed to providing customers solutions for you and your customers' fuel problems at an economical cost.

For imagery and editorial information, please contact:

Marvin Griffin

Marvin Griffin

800-728-8258

President, ValvTect

[email protected]

