Valworx Announces Upgrades to Electric Actuator 5610/5615/5616E Series

CORNELIUS, N.C., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valworx announced today their new upgraded line of electric actuators - the 5610/5615/5616E series used for actuating quarter-turn valves features upgrades to the previous model, including:

Long-life brushless motor

Expanded Voltage Range: 24-240V AC/DC

Low Voltage model: 12V AC/DC

Immediately Available

The 5610/5615/5616E series models are available for immediate sale and shipment, in all Valworx valve types including stainless steel, lead-free brass and PVC ball valves. All models have optional accessories that include Failsafe Battery kit that offers an extended battery life, and a DPS Positioner kit for valve throttling via a 4/20mA or 0-10V signal. All Valworx products are fully tested prior to shipment to ensure trouble-free operation. Orders received before 3 P.M. EST usually ship same day.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Valworx builds and tests all of their valve assemblies prior to shipment. Orders over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States.

The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. All of Valworx's actuated valves come with a full one year warranty and 60-day return policy.

