Valworx Introduces New Product Line: Extended Sizes of Actuated Ductile Iron Butterfly Valve
Jan 15, 2020, 07:00 ET
CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valworx announced today they extended the size range of their ductile iron butterfly valves to include 8 and 12inch valve diameters.
Highlighted Features
- Pressure rated 230 PSI (16 Bar, 8-inch valves), 145 PSI (10 Bar, 12-inch valves)
- CV Flow 3584 (8 inch), 8498 (12 inch)
- ANSI/ ASME 150 Wafer Class style flange connection
- Valworx actuator-ready with 316 Stainless Steel
- EPDM disc seat/liner
- Temperature Rating: 0 to 248°F (-18 to 120°C)
Immediately Available
Valworx Ductile Iron Butterfly Valves (8 and 12 inch) are available for immediate sale and shipment. The new larger valves are available in bare stem or electrically actuated (120VAC on/off or positioner). The company anticipates offering a pneumatically actuated option sometime in the first quarter of 2020. A gear operator handwheel is available for manual operation. All Valworx products are fully tested prior to shipment to ensure trouble-free operation. Orders received before 3 p.m. EST usually ship same day.
About Valworx
Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Valworx builds and tests all valve assemblies prior to shipment. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. All of Valworx's actuated valves come with a full one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.
Contact:
Caroline Crowe
Phone: 704-987-9803
Email: sales@valworx.com
