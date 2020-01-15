Valworx Introduces New Product Line: Extended Sizes of Actuated Ductile Iron Butterfly Valve

CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valworx announced today they extended the size range of their ductile iron butterfly valves to include 8 and 12inch valve diameters.

Highlighted Features

Valworx, Inc.

Pressure rated 230 PSI (16 Bar, 8-inch valves), 145 PSI (10 Bar, 12-inch valves)

CV Flow 3584 (8 inch), 8498 (12 inch)

ANSI/ ASME 150 Wafer Class style flange connection

Valworx actuator -ready with 316 Stainless Steel

-ready with 316 Stainless Steel EPDM disc seat/liner

Temperature Rating: 0 to 248°F (-18 to 120°C)

Immediately Available

Valworx Ductile Iron Butterfly Valves (8 and 12 inch) are available for immediate sale and shipment. The new larger valves are available in bare stem or electrically actuated ( 120VAC on/off or positioner). The company anticipates offering a pneumatically actuated option sometime in the first quarter of 2020. A gear operator handwheel is available for manual operation. All Valworx products are fully tested prior to shipment to ensure trouble-free operation. Orders received before 3 p.m. EST usually ship same day.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Valworx builds and tests all valve assemblies prior to shipment. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. All of Valworx's actuated valves come with a full one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe

Phone: 704-987-9803

Email: sales@valworx.com

