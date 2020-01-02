Valworx Introduces New Product Line: Extended Sizes of Actuated PVC Butterfly Valve

CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valworx announced today they extended the size range of their Actuted PVC Butterfly Valves to include 10 and 12 inch valve diameters.

Highlighted Features

Valworx, Inc.

Available in on/off or positioner

or EPDM primary liner

NSF 61 Certified suitable for potable drinking water

Lightweight PVC Body w/ Polypropylene (PP) disc

ANSI 150 Wafer style flange connection

316 Stainless Steel shaft

Rugged Aluminum Type 4X weatherproof enclosure

Thermostatically controlled anti-condensation heater

Manual override with end travel mechanical stops

Actuator CSA Listed per UL429 and CSA22.2

Immediately Available

Valworx Actuted PVC Butterfly Valves (10 & 12 inch) are available for immediate sale and shipment. The new larger valves are available in bare stem or electrically actuated (120VAC on/off or positioner). The company anticipates offering a pneumatically actuated option sometime in the first quarter of 2020. A gear operator handwheel is available for manual operation. All Valworx products are fully tested prior to shipment to ensure trouble-free operation. Orders received before 3 p.m. EST usually ship same day.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Valworx builds and tests all of their valve assemblies prior to shipment. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. All of Valworx's actuated valves come with a full one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe

Phone: 704-987-9803

Email: sales@valworx.com

