Valworx Introduces New Product Line: PVC Butterfly Valve

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valworx announced today the release of their new line of PVC Butterfly Valves. Valworx PVC Butterfly Valves feature lightweight PVC body construction with a polypropylene (PP) disc and are NSF 61 Certified for potable drinking water.

Highlighted Features

Valworx, Inc.

Pressure rated 232 PSI (16 Bar, 2-inch valves), 150 PSI (10 Bar, 3-10-inch valves), 120 PSI (8 Bar, 12-inch valves) ~ 73°F (23°C)

Expanded size range- valve diameters from 2 to 12 inches

Certified per NSF 372 and NSF 61 for potable drinking water

Valworx actuator -ready with 316 Stainless Steel

-ready with 316 Stainless Steel ANSI 150 Wafer style flange connection

EPDM disc seat/liner

Temperature Rating: 40 to 140°F (4.4 to 60°C)

Immediately Available

Valworx PVC Butterfly Valves are available for immediate sale and shipment, in sizes ranging from 2 to 12 inches. PVC Butterfly valves are available for electrical, pneumatic, or manual bare stem operation. Optional accessories for manual operation include: a 10-position hand lever (up to 8-inches) and gearbox (3-12-inches). All Valworx products are fully tested prior to shipment to ensure trouble-free operation. Orders received before 3 p.m. EST usually ship same day.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Valworx builds and tests all of their valve assemblies prior to shipment. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. All of Valworx's actuated valves come with a full one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe

Phone: 704-987-9803

Email: sales@valworx.com

