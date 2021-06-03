Valworx Introduces New Product Line: Sanitary Butterfly Valve

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valworx announced today the release of their new line of sanitary butterfly valves. Valworx Sanitary Butterfly Valves feature Tri-Clamp ends for hygienic connections, and all materials comply with applicable FDA, USDA, and 3-A standards. Valworx sanitary butterfly valves are suitable for use in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and pet care.

Highlighted Features

2" Electric Actuated Sanitary Butterfly Valve

Available in manual , electric ( on/off , positioning, on/off multi-voltage ), and pneumatic operation

on/off , positioning, on/off multi-voltage pneumatic Pressure rated to 160 PSI at 68°F for 1-2", 140 PSI at 68°F for 3-4"

Forged ASTM 316L stainless steel body and end caps

EPDM valve seat

Bi-directional flow

Single piece forged & machined disc

100% tested with full traceability of all components

316L mirror finish disc/stem for minimal flow resistance

Highly polished internals and end caps with 32 Ra finish

Temperature Rating: -68°F to 302°F (-55°C to 150°C)

Sanitary butterfly valves offer a lower cost solution for hygienic applications.

Immediately Available

Valworx Sanitary butterfly valves are available for immediate sale and shipment in sizes ranging from 1 to 4 inches. The company is also offering pre-engineered actuated assemblies using their line of electric and pneumatic actuators. All Valworx products are fully tested prior to shipment to ensure trouble-free operation. Orders received before 3 p.m. ET usually ship same day.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

