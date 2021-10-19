Vampr, the Leading Professional Network for Musicians and Artists, Opens Up to the Crowd with Cutting-Edge Investment Opportunity

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTs continue to transform the digital universe, inspiring consumers and creators alike, with musicians at the forefront of this intriguing conversation. Vampr, the leading social network connecting creatives, has announced today a new equity crowdfunding round seeking to reward its investors with the social currency of tomorrow — NFTs.

As part of its third blockbuster crowdfunding launch on Wefunder, the North American-based company is offering the first 400 investors who commit $500 or more a one-of-a-kind original Vampr NFT. At the time of launch, the supply of unique NFTs is near full allocation, with more than $350,000 of funds already raised from 200 investors.

"We are the first company in the history of equity crowdfunding to offer an exclusive NFT as a perk," said Vampr's co-founder Josh Simons. "We wanted to offer our user-investors a collectible, limited, and exclusive piece of Vampr memorabilia."

Since its inception, Vampr's global community of musicians and creatives have come together to:

Create more than 220,000 original songs with people they've met on Vampr.

Enjoy a combined 62.5 billion streams on Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and SoundCloud.

Generate significant royalties of $162 million flowing directly into their pockets.

Vampr, which has facilitated 6.5 million connections to date between aspiring young artists and industry professionals on its network, has received top industry accolades including being named Apple's Best of the Year, and the platform was also nominated at the Music Week 2021 Awards in the Music Consumer Innovation category, alongside TikTok, Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, and PIAS.

In addition, Vampr has recently built a strong network of brand partnerships, including BeatConnect, NFT share platform Yuser, and most recently, 3D listening app Audible Reality, which provides immersive 3D audio mastering presets that can be applied to songs.

In 2020, Vampr launched music distribution and music sync publishing services — Vampr Publishing and Vampr Pro — representing more than 40,000 songs for sync opportunities.

Vampr has previously raised $2.6 million from music industry executives, VCs, angel investors, and two prior rounds of equity crowdfunding from 2,060 user-investors. The company has now launched a third equity crowdfunding round on Wefunder under the recently updated Reg CF guidelines.

The company's most recent campaign is set to run for several months with a maximum offering of $4 million, with new funds set to scale the business ahead of an anticipated Series A round in the next 18 months.

ABOUT VAMPR

Launched in 2016, Vampr is the number one social-professional talent marketplace helping creatives and artists find people to collaborate with, create new music, and monetize their work - an essential network that grows with you every step of your journey. Founded by Australia's The Music Network's 30 Under 30 Power Player, Josh Simons, and multi-platinum songwriter/guitarist from 'Hunters & Collectors', Baz Palmer, the award-winning app recently reached a milestone of 1 million global users in more than 190 countries. Vampr has helped musicians broker more than 6.5 million connections worldwide.

