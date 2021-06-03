Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Announces Miami Location

The 360-degree digital art experience will be held in one of South Florida's cultural gems, which sits proudly on Downtown Miami's busiest intersection at Flagler Street and 2 nd Avenue. Just minutes away from the beautiful waterfront and the cosmopolitan Brickell City Centre, the restored circa-1926 silent movie theater is one of Miami's most beloved arts and entertainment venues in the hub of all the cultural excitement the area has to offer.

Visitors to the exhibition in the enchanting Olympia Theater are invited to step into more than 300 of Van Gogh's sketches, drawings, and paintings by using floor-to-ceiling digital projections, made possible by state-of-the-art video mapping technology.

The exhibition includes a one-of-a-kind VR experience in a separate gallery. This multi-sensory experience guides the viewer through a ten-minute journey on "a day in the life of the artist," providing a chance to discover the inspiration behind some of his most beloved works including Vincent's Bedroom at Arles and Starry Night Over The Rhone River.

A drawing studio and additional galleries that explore the life, works and techniques of Van Gogh, create a truly immersive experience that provides its audience with a new, intimate understanding of the Post-Impressionist genius and his work.

Immersive and educational, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience provides a COVID-safe digital experience and great activity for adults and children alike. Tickets are on sale now and start from $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children.

All ticket holders will also receive access to the interactive landing page here , enhancing the edutainment experience, allowing guests to explore the story behind the exhibit and enjoy online activities. These include 360º panoramas, created from Van Gogh artworks that allow you to explore the surroundings and environment of Van Gogh himself; visual trivia that can be answered from the information and fun facts that appear on the website; and a "download" section with templates of Van Gogh's main artworks to color.

View a video trailer of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience here .

High resolution images and additional video content are available here .

Notes to Editors

Visitors to Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be required to wear face masks at all times and must adhere to COVID-19 Government guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site.

About Exhibition Hub:

Exhibition Hub is a curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions across the world, from Brazil to China to Paris to Moscow. They deliver edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapt their productions to the venue creating each time an original experience from museums, exhibition centres, galleries to shopping malls, old churches, historical buildings and other unique spots.

Nowadays, Exhibition Hub focuses more and more on immersive experiences. They offer a spectacular 360° video, light and music experience and a one of a kind virtual reality experiences each a compliment to the immersive experiences, didactic introduction galleries allowing the visitor to immerse himself/herself into the artist before experiencing the spectacular larger than life projections all synchronized to an original score of music.

About Fever:

Fever is the leading global entertainment discovery platform. Fever has revolutionised the world of entertainment since 2015, inspiring over 40 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Fever empowers event organizers to create amazing experiences, with successful examples such as the "Candlelight Concert Series" attended by over 1 million guests, the Los Angeles based "Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience", or the "Mad Hatter G&T Party" in multiple cities across the US. Through the use of its technology, Fever works alongside organisers, promoters and brands to create unique and original experiences.

Fever is currently present in more than 50 cities, with offices in London, at Camden Market, as well as New York, Hollywood, Chicago, Paris, Madrid and Barcelona, with a team of over 350 people. Fever is backed by leading institutional investors, including Rakuten Capital (investors in Pinterest and Lyft, among others), Accel (investors in tech companies such as Facebook, Slack and Spotify), Fidelity and Atresmedia (producers of successful TV shows such as Money Heist).

SOURCE Fever