VAN HEES offers insight and innovation into serious health risks with Food.PreTECT AND BOMBAL®

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the recent events, VAN HEES is raising awareness about Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful foodborne pathogen that poses serious health risks, particularly through the contamination of ready-to-eat foods. Understanding the dangers, modes of infection, and preventive measures is crucial for public safety and manufacturers. In this effort, we are proud to spotlight the Food.PreTECT research from VAN HEES and their highly effective BOMBAL® product line, which inhibits both Listeria monocytogenes, Clostridium perfringens, and other bacteria.

What is Listeria monocytogenes and Who Does It Affect?

Listeria monocytogenes is a pathogenic bacterium that can cause a serious infection called listeriosis. While it can affect anyone, it is especially dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and individuals with weakened or compromised immune systems.

Why is Listeria monocytogenes Dangerous?

Listeriosis, the infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes, can lead to severe health problems, including septicemia, meningitis, and in some cases, death. Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable, as the infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or severe illness in newborns.

How Does Listeria monocytogenes Infect Ready-to-Eat Foods (RTE)?

Listeria monocytogenes can contaminate food at various stages of production, including processing, packaging, and distribution. The bacterium thrives in cool, moist environments, which makes refrigeration the perfect environment. Ready-to-eat foods, which do not require further cooking before consumption, are particularly susceptible. Some examples of RTE foods are deli meats, hot dogs, pre-packaged salads, pâtés, liverwurst, and dairy products, such as unpasteurized milk, soft cheeses, and ice cream.

Introducing Food.PreTECT by VAN HEES and the BOMBAL® Product Line

Food.PreTECT is a specialized business unit at VAN HEES, led by a group of expert Food Scientists with 15 years of experience who develop individual solutions for food producers in food safety and food stability. Their team assists with risk assessments and predictive modeling especially, in relation to Listeria, and develops tailor-made solutions for their customers. Their objective is to ensure safety at all stages of production and distribution, enabling their customers to maintain fresh, high-quality products throughout their shelf life.

By leveraging these capabilities, Food.PreTECT by VAN HEES can help food manufacturers:

Reduce the risk of Listeria outbreaks

Improve food safety compliance

Increase product safety and consumer confidence

Introducing BOMBAL®: An Innovative, High-Efficacy Food Safety Solution

Hurdles of ready-to-eat food products can be assessed and further improved. To enhance product resistance, VAN HEES's multi-functional range of food safety and shelf-life enhancers, called BOMBAL®, can be of great help.

BOMBAL®, their line of antimicrobial preservatives, can help protect products against food-borne pathogens and shelf-life limiting microorganisms. This multi-functional antimicrobial solution inhibits Listeria monocytogenes, Clostridium perfringens, and others, while extending shelf life, stabilizing meat color, enhancing organoleptic attributes without any off-flavors, and can be combined with other ingredients. It is suitable for use in injected or emulsified products and is available in conventional, clean-label, and reduced sodium formulations.

The VAN HEES Commitment to Food Safety

VAN HEES is dedicated to promoting food safety and protecting public health. Their ongoing research with Food.PreTECT and the innovative BOMBAL® product line exemplify their commitment to providing the best solutions for the food industry.

For more information on Food.PreTECT, BOMBAL®, and their consultation services for the prevention of Listeria monocytogenes and food safety tips please visit https://www.van-hees.com/us/en or contact Dominik Teyke at [email protected].

About VAN HEES

VAN HEES was founded in 1947 by Kurt van Hees, who recognized the advantages of food-grade phosphates in meat processing and pioneered the development of many renowned and patented processing additives in this field. Soon after, the company created a second mainstay with premium spices, unique spice blends, and marinades.

Globally, VAN HEES is committed to solving challenges by providing solutions that focus on everything from alternative raw material and flavor and functional nutrition enhancement to safety and stability and sustainable manufacturing practices.

VAN HEES continues to innovate by addressing convenience and changing nutritional trends and providing solutions for ALL food distribution channels – with an extensive range of marinades, sauces, functional and seasoning blends – many of which are in line with modern, clean-label nutritional trends and produced without added glutamates or allergens.

Through advancement in science, customer service, and product portfolio expansion, VAN HEES is continuously growing, including the opening of numerous production facilities and company acquisitions globally. With customers in 80 countries, VAN HEES operates in ten locations worldwide, including the United States.

VAN HEES products can be purchased in the USA through authorized US Distributors.

