Van Horn Law Group Makes Inc.'s 2019 List of 5,000 Fastest-growing Companies

Van Horn Law Group, founded in 2009 by Chad Van Horn, 35, is the largest bankruptcy law firm in Broward County based on cases filed.* With his team of 25, Van Horn has won life-changing cases for multitudes of clients and precedent-changing cases with significant long-term effects. One recent case, the first in the United States, protects former NFL players from having to relinquish NFL Concussion Settlement funds during Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings.

"To be recognized by such a well-respected and trusted source as Inc. magazine means so much to all of us here at Van Horn Law Group," said Van Horn. "I'm honored to work with an amazing team who stands by me every day doing great work. At the end of the day, we make a difference in the lives of the clients we serve, which gives me great satisfaction."

The firm is dedicated to restoring peace of mind to individuals in financial distress by providing first rate, affordable legal services with compassion, understanding and respect. This philosophy filters down into all practice areas, including student loan consolidation and litigation, estate planning/asset protection, LGBT estate planning/asset protection, foreclosure defense, corporate representation, debt consolidation, civil litigation, debt relief and consumer law, in addition to personal and corporate bankruptcy.

Inc.'s 2019 annual ranking of America's top 5,000 businesses represents 49 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia, with a combined generated $237.7 billion in revenue last year, according to the magazine. Companies were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2018. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. The entire Inc. 5,000 list is here.

Van Horn Law Group's Founding Partner Attorney Chad Van Horn, who graduated from Pittsburgh's Robert Morris University with a B.S. in Business Management, discovered his niche in bankruptcy while working as a clerk for a bankruptcy law firm during the day and pursuing a law degree at night. He received his Juris Doctor from Nova Southeastern University's Shepard Broad Law Center in 2009 and founded his bankruptcy firm shortly thereafter. Van Horn Law Group is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with a satellite office in West Palm Beach. For more information, call (954) 765-3166 or visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.

