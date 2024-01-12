Van Hyundai Elevates Customer Experience with Move to New State-of-the-Art Location

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2008, Van Hyundai has been one of the fastest growing auto retailers in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and is thrilled to announce its relocation to a new and improved facility. This move marks a significant milestone in the dealership's commitment to providing unparalleled service and customer satisfaction.

The new location at 1825 North I-35 East in Carrollton, TX is designed to enhance the overall customer experience, featuring a modern and spacious showroom, additional service bays, and a host of new amenities. With this move, Van Hyundai aims to raise the bar for automotive excellence and create a welcoming environment for customers seeking top-tier vehicles and services.

Key Features of the New Facility:

State-of-the-Art Showroom: The brand-new showroom is meticulously designed to showcase the latest Hyundai models in a sleek and inviting atmosphere. Customers will experience a seamless transition from browsing to purchasing, with dedicated areas for consultations and test drives.

Expanded Service Area: Van Hyundai has doubled its service bay capacity from 12 to 24 bays equipped with the latest automotive technology. This expansion will ensure prompt and efficient vehicle maintenance, providing customers with quick turnaround times and the highest quality service.

Upgraded Customer Amenities: The new location features customer-centric amenities such as comfortable waiting areas, complimentary refreshments, and high-speed Wi-Fi. Van Hyundai is committed to making every visit a pleasant and enjoyable experience for its valued customers.

General Manager Abdullahi Babalola said: "We couldn't be more proud for our customers and our employees to enjoy our new environment. Come by and visit us soon."

Fully staffed, Van Hyundai employs over 70 people serving customers from Carrollton, Coppell, Addison, Plano, Las Colinas, Irving, and the surrounding DFW Metroplex.

About Van Hyundai:

Van Hyundai is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 am to 9:00 pm for vehicle sales and Monday through Friday 7:00 am to 6:00 pm for service. Saturday service hours are 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. Van Hyundai is closed on Sundays. Customers can schedule service appointments and view available inventory online at www.vanhyundai.com.

For more information, please visit www.vanhyundai.com.

