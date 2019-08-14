Van Leeuwen & Company Listed As New Jersey's Best Boutique Wealth Management Firm

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Leeuwen & Company has been listed as New Jersey's Best Boutique Wealth Management Firm by Wealth & Money Management for 2019. This is the first year Van Leeuwen & Company is celebrating this ranking.

"Our team is incredibly honored to be acknowledged as a top boutique firm in the state," said Ken Van Leeuwen, Managing Director & Founder of Van Leeuwen & Company. "We're excited to be recognized for our dedication to client service and we will continue to strive for excellence when it comes to planning their life visions."

The Wealth & Money Management Awards are determined by a rigorous and objective vetting process that measures the team's expertise within the wealth management industry, dedication to customer service and commitment to excellence within their communities.

Van Leeuwen & Company does not offer cookie cutter financial plans but rather personalized, individualized planning and money management for their respective client's goals. The firm undergoes an intensive planning and discovery process, getting to know each client and their family personally, and develops a highly tailored approach to bring each client's life vision to fruition.

"We understand that no two clients are alike, and neither are the financial plans we construct," said Van Leeuwen. "We personalize plans that will help position our clients/members realize their life vision that encompasses not only financial milestones but short-mid-and long-term goals in every aspect of their lives."

To learn more about Wealth & Money Management winners and to gain insight into the working practices of the "best of the best", please visit the Wealth & Finance website (http://www.wealthandfinance-news.com/) where you can access the winners supplement.

About Van Leeuwen & Company

Van Leeuwen & Company (vanleeuwenco.com) is a boutique financial counseling and wealth management firm located in Princeton, NJ. Since 1997, they have served a diverse base of clients consisting of corporate executives, high-net-worth individuals, young professionals, retirees, non-profit organizations and people who have made the United States their home. Van Leeuwen & Company places each client's goals, objectives and concerns at the forefront when creating a comprehensive and customized financial strategy. They help clients construct their life vision, one step at a time.

