Van Leeuwen Debuts Bold New Packaging for Its Vegan Pint Line

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the cult-favorite brand known for making decadent and delicious dairy and vegan ice cream with high-quality, simple ingredients, is proud to share the result of the revamped branding for the brand's vegan pints.

In 2016 Van Leeuwen Ice Cream worked with Pentagram design firm to re-brand and launch their now-iconic packaging. The colorful, minimalist design reflected the purity and quality of their ice cream and stood out in a sea of busy design and over communication in the freezer aisle. Van Leeuwen is now giving the vegan pint line the full-color treatment which more closely resembles their iconic and unmistakable dairy pints. Consumers will be able to clearly identify Van Leeuwen's vegan pints when shopping in stores or online with a repeated vegan call out around the pint's lid and identification of the vegan base of oat or cashew used in the recipe. The pints feature the brand's well-known logo and copy in white while the dairy line is black.

"Van Leeuwen's branding is one of a kind and our customers love the minimalist design and colors of the pints - especially when it comes to our classic dairy line. After taking a step back, we realized there was an opportunity to more closely align our vegan pint branding with the iconic dairy line," said Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. "We have no doubt that the changes that we've made to our vegan line will increase brand recognition and resonate well with our customers and retail partners."

Van Leeuwen's customers who shop by flavor at Van Leeuwen's 27 scoop shops and thousands of grocery stores nationwide will now be able to quickly identify their favorite pints by the color associated with the flavor. With 19 permanent vegan pint flavors, along with many more special flavors in rotation through the year, the updated packaging of Van Leeuwen's vegan line match the delicious goodness that is inside. After all, Van Leeuwen makes good ice cream that makes you feel good, because a life without anything good is bad.

Van Leeuwen fans will begin to see the changes across grocery stores and Van Leeuwen's scoop shops this spring. To stay up to date on all things Van Leeuwen, follow the brand on Instagram @vanleeuwenicecream or visit www.vanleeuwenicecream.com.

ABOUT VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream was started out of a yellow scoop truck on the streets of NYC in 2008 by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O'Neill, who were on a mission to make good ice cream from good ingredients that makes you feel good.

Since 2008, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has innovated beyond the original dairy recipe and added vegan ice cream to their scoopable lineup. In 2021, they launched their line of dairy and vegan ice cream bars.

Van Leeuwen has now opened 27 scoop shops in NYC, NJ, LA, PA, and TX, has products in grocery stores across the country, and is available to order for nationwide shipping from their website. All the while, continuing the ultimate goal of making good ice cream that makes you feel good.

BECAUSE A LIFE WITHOUT ANYTHING GOOD IS BAD.

