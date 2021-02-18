Van Leeuwen Launches New Line of Premium Ice Cream Bars in Dairy and Vegan Flavors

The new bars are available in six distinct flavors, including the dairy-based Vanilla Caramel Swirl, Toffee Brown Sugar, and Raspberry Cheesecake. The luxuriously creamy Vanilla Wildberry Swirl, Brown Sugar Honeycomb, and Triple Chocolate Swirl feature a vegan oat milk base that will fool any dairy diehard.

"We haven't been this excited about a product launch since we introduced our vegan line eight years ago - ice cream bars have long been a dream for us at Van Leeuwen," said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen. "We've spent the past 12 months perfecting every element and we are blown away by what we have been able to create. Our six ice cream bar creations feature the ice cream and vegan ice cream our customers know and love, enrobed with thick, custom blended, high-quality fair trade chocolate and crunchy coatings that create an entirely new Van Leeuwen experience. They aren't keto, low fat, or sugar free. But they taste good and will make you happy!"

The debut of the Ice Cream Bars is a nostalgic addition to the brand's product line as Van Leeuwen's co-founders Pete and Ben Van Leeuwen grew up driving an ice cream truck in the summer and selling ice cream on sticks. The reflection is a sweet token of how far the Van Leeuwen brand has come as it launches its version of Ice Cream Bars with premium yet simple ingredients that everyone can enjoy.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Bars are now available in 4-packs through Van Leeuwen's online store for nationwide shipping. The bars will be available in select grocery stores across the country beginning in March 2021, including Whole Foods, Giant, Central Market, Big Y and Heinen's. For more information about the new Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Bars and to keep up on all things Van Leeuwen, follow the brand on Instagram @vanleeuwenicecream or visit www.vanleeuwenicecream.com.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream was started out of a yellow scoop truck on the streets of NYC in 2008 by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O'Neill, who were on a mission to make good ice cream from good ingredients that makes you feel good.

Since 2008, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has innovated beyond the original dairy recipe and added cashew-milk vegan ice cream and oat-milk vegan ice cream to their scoopable lineup. In 2021, they launched their first line of dairy and vegan ice cream bars.

Van Leeuwen has now opened 23 scoop shops in NYC, NJ and LA, has products in grocery stores across the country and is available to order for nationwide shipping from their website. All the while, continuing the ultimate goal of making good ice cream that makes you feel good.



