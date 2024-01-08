Van Marcke's Ace Hardware Announces Grand Re-Opening of Their Flagship Store

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Marcke's Ace Hardware, is delighted to announce the Grand Re-Opening of its flagship store at 8650 W. Tropicana Ave. B 110-112, Las Vegas, NV 89147. The event will take place from January 12th to 14th, promising an unforgettable weekend of exclusive deals, giveaways, and engaging events for the local Las Vegas community.

Highlighted Events:

Grilling Demos with Tasting Samples: Join us for sizzling grilling demos hosted by top vendors such as Big Green Egg. Our expert chefs will showcase the latest in outdoor cooking technology, offering delicious tasting samples for you to enjoy. Grand Opening Deals: Take advantage of exclusive grand opening deals on a wide range of products, including home improvement essentials and tools. Van Marcke's Ace Hardware is committed to offering unbeatable prices during this special weekend. Power Tool Demonstrations: Explore the latest innovations from Stihl and other leading brands as our vendors host live demonstrations and provide valuable insights into their products. Vendor Showcase: Interact with representatives from renowned brands such as Benjamin Moore , Big Green Egg, Stihl, and more. These vendors will be on-site, hosting demos, and providing valuable information about their products. Giveaways: As a token of appreciation for the continued support from our loyal customers, Van Marcke's Ace Hardware will be hosting exciting giveaways throughout the weekend. Stand a chance to win incredible prizes, including a Weber Spirit II E-210 Grill, Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless 2 Tool Combo Kit and a EGO Power Plus Battery String Trimmer.

"We have been hard at work and are thrilled to welcome the community back to our newly renovated store. The grand reopening is a celebration of our commitment to providing quality products and exceptional customer service. We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of fun, learning, and fantastic deals," said Melissa Dominguez, Store Manager at Van Marcke's Ace Hardware.

The grand reopening festivities will take place from January 12th to 14th at Van Marcke's Ace Hardware, 8650 W. Tropicana Ave. B 110-112, Las Vegas, NV 89147.

For more information, please visit: https://fb.me/e/3m35cMtyh

About Van Marcke's Ace Hardware: Van Marcke's Ace Hardware is a trusted destination for all your home improvement needs, providing a wide range of products and services to homeowners, contractors, and DIY enthusiasts. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Van Marcke's Ace Hardware has become a staple in the Las Vegas community.

SOURCE Van Marcke's Ace Hardware