Van Marcke's Ace Hardware Presents Flavor Fest 4th Of July BBQ Party: A Community Celebration of Grilling

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Marcke's Ace Hardware is delighted to announce the Flavor Fest 4th Of July BBQ Party, a festive gathering that will bring the community together in a sizzling celebration of grilling delights. Join us on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 11 am to 2 pm at Van Marcke's Ace Hardware located at 715 W Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX 76012, for an afternoon of live grilling demos, food tasting, deals, and more!.

The Flavor Fest 4th Of July BBQ Party will showcase premier grill brands such as Big Green Egg, Weber, Traeger, and Blackstone. Expert grill masters will host demonstrations, offering valuable insights and tips on the art of outdoor cooking. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in samples that embody the delicious possibilities of grilling.

This event aims to foster a sense of community while highlighting Van Marcke's Ace Hardware's commitment to providing the best hardware store experience. Join us for an afternoon of fun-filled outdoor cooking.

Registration for the Flavor Fest 4th Of July BBQ Party is not required, but more information can be found at vmts.com/events.

Join us on July 1st at Van Marcke's Ace Hardware for the Flavor Fest 4th Of July BBQ Party, and let's celebrate the spirit of community and the flavors of grilling!

About Van Marcke's Ace Hardware: Van Marcke's Ace Hardware is a leading provider of high-quality hardware supplies in Arlington, TX. Committed to delivering exceptional customer service and expert knowledge, Van Marcke's Ace Hardware strives to be the community's premier destination for all grilling and household needs.

SOURCE Van Marcke's Ace Hardware