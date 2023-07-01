Van Marcke's Ace Hardware Presents Flavor Fest 4th Of July BBQ Party: A Community Celebration of Grilling

News provided by

Van Marcke's Ace Hardware

01 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Marcke's Ace Hardware is delighted to announce the Flavor Fest 4th Of July BBQ Party, a festive gathering that will bring the community together in a sizzling celebration of grilling delights. Join us on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 11 am to 2 pm at Van Marcke's Ace Hardware located at 715 W Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX 76012, for an afternoon of live grilling demos, food tasting, deals, and more!.

The Flavor Fest 4th Of July BBQ Party will showcase premier grill brands such as Big Green Egg, Weber, Traeger, and Blackstone. Expert grill masters will host demonstrations, offering valuable insights and tips on the art of outdoor cooking. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in samples that embody the delicious possibilities of grilling.

This event aims to foster a sense of community while highlighting Van Marcke's Ace Hardware's commitment to providing the best hardware store experience. Join us for an afternoon of fun-filled outdoor cooking.

Registration for the Flavor Fest 4th Of July BBQ Party is not required, but more information can be found at vmts.com/events.

Join us on July 1st at Van Marcke's Ace Hardware for the Flavor Fest 4th Of July BBQ Party, and let's celebrate the spirit of community and the flavors of grilling!

About Van Marcke's Ace Hardware: Van Marcke's Ace Hardware is a leading provider of high-quality hardware supplies in Arlington, TX. Committed to delivering exceptional customer service and expert knowledge, Van Marcke's Ace Hardware strives to be the community's premier destination for all grilling and household needs.

SOURCE Van Marcke's Ace Hardware

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.