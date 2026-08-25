Van Metre Announces Greenhaven, a New 415-Home Master-Planned Community in Prince William County

NOKESVILLE, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Metre Land, the land acquisition and development business unit of Van Metre Companies, closed on the first parcel of land for Greenhaven, a new master-planned community rezoned and approved for approximately 415 homes in Nokesville, Virginia. Greenhaven will be developed by Van Metre Land and will add to Van Metre Homes' growing portfolio of Northern Virginia communities.

Greenhaven is located within the Vint Hill corridor of Prince William County, an area the county has identified as a priority for long-term guided growth, reinforcing strong long-term housing demand. The approved plan calls for a diverse mix of single family homes, townhomes, and duplex-style residences, along with substantial open space, resident amenities, and transportation improvements intended to create a vibrant new neighborhood for Northern Virginia families.

"This closing represents the first step in bringing Greenhaven to life, and it's a strategic addition to our land portfolio in one of the region's most promising growth corridors," said Kevin Campbell, President of Land at Van Metre Companies. "Vint Hill offers exactly what we look for in a long-term investment: proximity to major employment centers and strong demand from families seeking new homes in Prince William County. Greenhaven is designed to meet that demand and we're excited to build on the momentum in this corridor."

Greenhaven benefits from a distinctive setting: a rural, established feel paired with convenient access to daily conveniences, employment centers, and major transportation routes including I-66 and Route 28, all within the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Early plans for the community include a resort-style clubhouse, splash pad, sport courts, playgrounds, pocket parks, a community garden, walking trails, and a landscaped pond, all woven throughout mature trees and green space designed to foster a strong sense of community from day one.

With the initial acquisition now complete, Van Metre Land will advance planning, entitlement, and infrastructure work on the broader Greenhaven assemblage in the months ahead. Additional details on homesites, floorplans, pricing, and community amenities will be announced by Van Metre Homes as Greenhaven progresses toward its market debut. Subscribe for updates at VanMetreHomes.com/Greenhaven.

About Van Metre Companies

Founded in 1955, Van Metre Companies is a multi-division real estate organization involved in residential development, homebuilding, land development, and investment properties throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The company is recognized for its long-term ownership perspective, disciplined growth strategy, and commitment to quality, innovation, and community.

SOURCE Van Metre Companies