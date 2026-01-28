Van Metre Companies Appoints Mike Dunleavy as Chief Executive Officer

Leadership transition builds on decades of success and positions the company for long-term growth

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Metre Companies, a privately held real estate development, construction, and investment firm with a more than 70-year history of excellence, today announced the appointment of Mike Dunleavy as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Dunleavy succeeds Rick Rabil, who is retiring after nearly two decades as CEO and more than four decades with Van Metre Companies. Rabil's tenure was marked by disciplined growth, operational rigor, and the development of a deep and highly capable leadership bench that positions the company for continued success.

"Van Metre has always taken a long-term view of our business, our people, and our responsibility as a family-owned company," said Beau Van Metre, Chairman of Van Metre Companies. "Mike is the right leader for this next chapter. He understands the enterprise at a strategic level and shares our commitment to thoughtful growth, strong governance, and enduring partnerships. We are confident in his ability to lead Van Metre while honoring the values and discipline that have defined our success."

Dunleavy's experience as CFO of Van Metre Companies prior to his appointment as CEO brings deep institutional knowledge, financial acumen, and enterprise-wide leadership experience to his new role. He has operated at the highest levels of the organization with a proven ability to align strategy, capital, and execution across Van Metre's diverse businesses.

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at such an important moment in Van Metre's history," said Mike Dunleavy. "This is a company with an extraordinary legacy, a strong culture, and a talented team across every division. I'm grateful for Rick's leadership and mentorship, and I'm excited to build on the foundation that has been created—continuing to grow responsibly, invest strategically, and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders."

As part of the leadership transition, Van Metre Companies has aligned its operating structure to support focus, accountability, and continued innovation. Van Metre Land and New Homes & Manufacturing will operate as distinct business units, each led by experienced presidents reporting directly to the CEO, while Investment Properties continues under its existing leadership team. In addition, the company has strengthened its governance and financial leadership to support long-term ownership priorities.

About Van Metre Companies

Founded in 1955, Van Metre Companies is a multi-division real estate organization involved in residential development, homebuilding, land development, and investment properties throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The company is recognized for its long-term ownership perspective, disciplined growth strategy, and commitment to quality, innovation, and community.

