Van Metre Acquires Site for 110 Townhomes at WestEnd, Alexandria's Transformative Redevelopment of the Former Landmark Mall

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Metre Land, Van Metre Companies' land acquisition and development business unit, has acquired a 110-townhome development site at WestEnd, the 52-acre mixed-use redevelopment rising on the former Landmark Mall property in Alexandria, Virginia. The transaction, which closed in July 2026, adds a new for-sale community to Van Metre Homes' growing portfolio and places Van Metre at the center of one of the most significant urban redevelopment projects underway in the Washington metropolitan region.

Located at 5801 Duke Street, WestEnd is being delivered by Foulger Pratt, Howard Hughes Communities, and Seritage Growth Properties as a dynamic new urban district that will serve as an economic and community anchor for Alexandria for generations to come. On Blocks L and M of the master plan, Van Metre will construct 110 three-story townhomes featuring front and rear terraces with private garages, bringing premium for-sale living to a neighborhood being shaped around walkable streets, integrated green space, and inviting public gathering places.

The site's connectivity was a key driver behind the acquisition. WestEnd sits minutes from I-395 and I-495, within 20 minutes from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Old Town Alexandria, and Washington, D.C., offering future residents an established, highly walkable location with regional access that is difficult to replicate.

"This acquisition is a strategic land play in every sense," said Kevin Campbell, President of Land at Van Metre Companies. "WestEnd is being built into one of the most significant mixed-use redevelopments in the Washington region, anchored by a new hospital campus and hundreds of new residential units already underway. Getting Van Metre Homes into a site like this, early, is exactly how we build long-term value."

The acquisition underscores Van Metre Land's continued strategy of identifying well-positioned sites within transformative multi-phase developments, securing locations early enough to capture the benefit of surrounding investment as it matures. With WestEnd, Van Metre joins a roster of builders and partners shaping a new downtown-scale district.

Van Metre Homes plans to open Early Access for WestEnd townhomes by mid-2027, giving interested buyers the opportunity to reserve a homesite from a limited early release before the community's first homesites are delivered and the community officially opens. Floorplans, pricing, and additional details will be announced as the community advances through design and permitting. Subscribe for updates at VanMetreHomes.com/WestEnd.

About Van Metre Companies

Founded in 1955, Van Metre Companies is a multi-division real estate organization involved in residential development, homebuilding, land development, and investment properties throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The company is recognized for its long-term ownership perspective, disciplined growth strategy, and commitment to quality, innovation, and community.

SOURCE Van Metre Companies