VAN METRE COMPANIES CELEBRATES RECORD-BREAKING DONATION WITH 31ST ANNUAL 5K RUN FOR CHILDREN'S NATIONAL HOSPITAL

BROADLANDS, Va., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Metre Companies hosted their 31st annual 5K Run and 1-Mile Fun Run supporting Children's National Hospital. The event was held on April 29, 2023, in Broadlands, VA, and raised nearly $273,000, breaking their previous record for the cause. Contributions came from 128 sponsors and over 400 race participants.

Jeannie Van Metre, Race Committee Chairperson, shared, "I am so grateful for the overwhelming support we received for the 2023 Van Metre 5K Run. Together, we raised a record breaker of over $270,000, bringing our total over the last 31 years to over $3.1 million for Children's National. It is an honor and privilege to partner with such an incredible organization that performs lifesaving work nothing short of miraculous. None of this would have been possible without the efforts of our race committee, volunteers, sponsors, and all those who contributed their time and resources to make this event a success year after year. Thank you for your dedication and support!"

Established in 1992 to benefit Children's National Hospital, the Van Metre 5K Run has raised over $3.1 million. The race's storied and continuing success helps and increases survival rates for children who need comprehensive care. In 2022, an additional $1.8 million was committed as a gift to help improve neurological outcomes for pediatric cardiology patients. Over the next four years, this gift will support the team of doctors at Children's National as they develop new standards of care that will impact hundreds of babies with special hearts, helping to reduce the risk of neurological impairment and improve long-term neurological outcomes in children with CHD.

The mission of Children's National Hospital is to excel in Care, Advocacy, Research, and Education. The hospital is ranked #5 nationally by U.S. News & World Report and #1 for newborns in the Mid-Atlantic. Children's National ranks in all 10 specialties, with top 10 honors in specialties including neurology and neurosurgery.

The list of winners and times of participants can be found here.

About Van Metre Companies
The Van Metre Companies have built and managed new homes, offices, apartments, and retail centers across the Greater Washington region for over 65 years. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, Van Metre is a family-owned, full-service real estate development company that provides residential, retail, and office management services. Their footprint has expanded outside Virginia to include Washington, DC, Maryland, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida. For information on Van Metre Companies, please visit www.vanmetrecompanies.com

