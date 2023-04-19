VAN METRE COMPANIES TO HOST 31ST ANNUAL 5K RUN FOR CHILDREN'S NATIONAL HOSPITAL

BROADLANDS, Va., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Metre Companies is set to host their 31st annual 5K Run supporting Children's National Hospital. The event will be held on April 29, 2023, from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Broadlands Marketplace in Broadlands, VA.

Rick Rabil, President and CEO of Van Metre Companies, expressed the importance of the event, "What started as a 5 Mile Run, now the Van Metre 5K, continues to be successful after so many years because health and wellness are so important for all children and their families. Children's National has been a top-notch healthcare provider for kids, and we want to support their efforts. Additionally, the generosity of our (Van Metre) relationships and the willingness of our employees to donate their time make it a well-run and enjoyable event. When we started it in 1992, raising $6k for Children's, we planned on doing it annually, but over 30 years is remarkable. Jeannie Van Metre—the Race Committee Chairperson, and our employees have made that happen."

Established in 1992 to benefit Children's National Hospital, the Van Metre 5K Run has raised over $2.9 million. In 2022, an additional $1.8 million was committed as a gift to help improve neurological outcomes for pediatric cardiology patients. Over the next four years, this gift will support the team of doctors at Children's National as they develop new standards of care that will impact hundreds of babies with special hearts, helping to reduce the risk of neurological impairment and improve long-term neurological outcomes in children with CHD.

The mission of Children's National Hospital is to excel in Care, Advocacy, Research, and Education. The hospital is ranked #5 nationally by U.S. News & World Report and #1 for newborns in the Mid-Atlantic. Children's National ranks in all 10 specialties, with top 10 honors in specialties including neurology and neurosurgery.

About Van Metre Companies

The Van Metre Companies have built and managed new homes, offices, apartments, and retail centers across the Greater Washington region for over 65 years. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, Van Metre is a family-owned, full-service real estate development company that provides residential, retail, and office management services. Their footprint has expanded outside Virginia to include Washington, DC, Maryland, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida. For information on Van Metre Companies, please visit www.vanmetrecompanies.com.

