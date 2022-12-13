Van Metre Named 2022 Builder of the Year by Pro Builder Magazine

Pro Builder Magazine Recognizes Van Metre for their Entrepreneurial Spirit, Market-Leading Product Design and Employee-Focused Culture

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Metre Companies, Northern Virginia's Premier Home Builder, has been named Pro Builder's 2022 Builder of the Year.

In 2022, Van Metre delivered approximately 469 closings and roughly $417 million in sales this year, making it a Top 75 home builder by revenue in Pro Builder's Housing Giants rankings. According to the Magazine, though, it's not just the numbers that helped the 67-year-old company earn the title of "2022 Builder of the Year." Rather, "It was the builder's long-standing reputation for market-leading product design and quality construction, a truly innovative online and in-person customer experience, a commitment to nurturing and empowering young, diverse talent, a legacy of philanthropy, and an impressive and thoughtful investment in off-site production solutions that elevated them to the top of our list."

"Van Metre is deeply honored to receive Pro Builder Magazine's 2022 Builder of the Year Award. Not only do we strive for excellence every day and continually push the boundaries of homebuilding innovation, but we value our employees. For Pro Builder Magazine to acknowledge Van Metre's success, it just emphasizes all that we've done right for 65+ years," said Brian Davidson, group president of the New Homes division.

In addition to creating a modular townhouse that saves energy and resources called POWERHaus, Van Metre hired video game designers to create virtual walkthroughs that would improve customers' home-buying experience. Build Your Own Home (BYOH), an online 3D tool that allows prospective customers to customize various elements of their homes (i.e., cabinets, backsplashes, countertops, flooring, and more of their selected home's kitchen and baths with the click of a button).

"Van Metre considers factory-built construction to be the future of homebuilding and we are extremely proud to be recognized for our homebuilding innovation," said Kevin Rabil, executive vice president. "It helps alleviate so many of the issues that the industry faces today. We are excited to be considered trailblazers in this space."

Whereas one could be remiss not to acknowledge Van Metre for their innovations in the construction and home building fields, what makes Van Metre such a special company lies within the way employees are valued. In fact, the newly established Diversity and Inclusion Council is a prime example of employees joining forces to promote positive change and employee well-being.

"Van Metre employs amazing people. We consider our team members to be our greatest asset, and work diligently to make sure they are given the tools and freedom they need to thrive. We work hard to remain on the top workplace lists, to ensure that we retain our phenomenal team members. This award truly belongs to them, and Van Metre is delighted to be Pro Builder Magazine's 2022 Builder of the Year, added Julie van der Vate, chief financial officer and group president of finance.

For more information about Van Metre, please visit https://vanmetrehomes.com.

