Van Service Company, Connect, Discusses the Importance of Offering a Handicap Accessible Transportation Service

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation services that are wheelchair accessible need to have the equipment necessary to properly and safely strap in wheelchairs in order to prevent any serious injuries from occurring. It's extremely important that commercial transportation services are prepared for individuals who may need assistance while boarding and must make reasonable accommodations to swiftly and safely get passengers from destination to destination. Van service, Connect, discusses the importance of offering a handicap accessible transportation service and why all modes of public transportation must be able to secure the safety of anyone on board.

Accessibility Features

Public transit services must be wheelchair/handicap accessible as to accommodate those who may need it. Most public forms of transportation are required by law to provide handicap access but more and more these days, the exact opposite is being seen within the local transportation service companies. Taxis, Ubers, Lyfts, and other smaller modes of local transportation aren't equipped to handle handicapped passengers as well as public transportation companies are. Services such as metro trains and busses are more inept to dealing with this situation and have the equipment necessary to carry passengers safely.

Common accessibility features put into place include:

Sturdy handrails

Adequate lighting on ramps and doorways

Wheelchair ramps

Lift equipment for loading wheelchairs

Priority seating for those differently abled

All of these features are critical for ensuring the well-being and security of passengers while on board and also helps transportation providers meet their issued standards.

Maintain Independence

Traveling is a fulfilling and rewarding experience that everyone should get the chance to partake in. Handicap accessible transportation services are essential for the safety of differently abled individuals while traveling and have the ability to give this sense of freedom to all differently abled people. It is important for transportation services to properly accommodate and be prepared for any and all persons boarding. The importance of offering a handicap accessible transportation service goes far beyond complying with state laws, but is essential for allowing those who are handicapped to maintain independence. This begins with travel and ensuring that it is no longer, and never will be in the future, a hassle for anyone needing accommodation to access transportation.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Washington airport transportation has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respect both your safety and your time.

SOURCE Connect