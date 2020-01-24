Van Service Company, Connect, Provides A California Travel Guide for Wintertime Travelers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Some people think of California as just a summer travel destination. Although it is a wonderful place to go in the summer, there are plenty of amazing destinations and fun activities to do in the winter in California. The whole state is filled with things to see, do, and enjoy in the winter months.

Van service company, Connect, provides a California travel guide for those looking to travel in the winter. Here are the places you should see:

Lake Tahoe. Lake Tahoe is the best ski destination in California. There are dozens of ski resorts to choose from ranging from small hills to expert level mountains, and everything in between. They all offer gorgeous views on either North Lake or South Lake.

Death Valley. Winter is the best time to visit Death Valley because the temperatures are bearable and the crowds are typically smaller. Cooler months like the winter months are the only time that visitors are allowed to hike for a full day because temperatures in the late spring and summer are unsafe for doing so. Take advantage of this and explore the beautiful views.

Wine Country. Napa and Sonoma are great winter destinations for those looking to escape the crowds. Wine country is often crowded in the summer and fall, but winter brings peace and quiet to the area. Although it can be a bit chilly there compared to other parts of the state, almost all of the wineries have cozy indoor tasting rooms that are perfect for a winter day spent enjoying wine.

San Diego. If you are looking for a destination that's great all year round, San Diego is the spot. With warm temperatures year-round, you can plan a lot of outdoor activities along the boardwalk and Torrey Pines. This is a great destination for families, couples, and friends looking to experience the best of Southern California without the crowds of the summer.

Although California is a great destination for a summer trip, it's a great winter destination too! Follow this travel guide when planning your next trip and you will see California in a whole new way.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Washington Airport Transportation has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

SOURCE Connect

Related Links

https://www.connectbbc.com/

