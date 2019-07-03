Van Service Company, Connect, Provides a DC Weekend Travel Guide for Out of Town Visitors

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regardless of where you are visiting DC from, using a travel guide as an outline for your vacation can prove to be extremely beneficial. Van service, Connect, uses their knowledge of the region coupled with their 30 plus years of experience to provide you with a DC weekend travel guide for out of town visitors.

When it comes down to planning a successful weekend travel trip, there are three key elements that need to be thought out. Transportation, daily activities, and places to eat should all be included in your travel guide in order to reduce any stress that comes with small vacation planning.

Transportation/Getting Around

Planning out your weekend getaway is a useful way to make sure your days remain on track. One of the key things to figure out initially would be modes of transportation. This could mean either a local transportation service, car rental kiosk, taxi, etc.

Conduct research on the local companies that offer rentals in the area you are visiting and compare prices to make sure you're getting the best deal possible from the most reliable company. Depending on the duration of the trip, utilizing vehicle service apps may work better with your schedule. However, scheduling transportation in advance can save you money and provides you with peace of mind knowing your rides are accounted for during the entire trip.

Daily Activities and Sightseeing

Want to find out what activities you can do while on your stay? Schedule a sightseeing tour and immerse yourself within the rich historical and cultural background of Washington DC. There are hundreds of statues, monuments, museums, and theaters across the entire state that you can stroll through all day long.

Seeking out something other than cultural tours? Accessing a visitor's guide online can give you insight on what there is to do for the locals during the nightlife. You can find anything from hot spots, entertainment centers, and even free local events or concerts.

Restaurants

Finding the best places to eat out of state can be tricky but using online media as a tool can guide you in the right direction. Visiting review pages to see what locals say about the food around your area can help you plan out the best foodie spots for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Looking for something specific or allergy-conscious? Access menu previews and pictures of the dishes submitted by patrons, seeing all the information surrounding what local restaurants serve before you even walk in.

