Van Service, Connect, Explains How to Determine What Type of Transportation Your Event Needs

When planning an event that requires transportation, there are a few key factors to consider. First, you should establish how many people need transportation. Some transportation methods, like a private car or limo, are more limited when it comes to the number of passengers they hold. If you are not sure of the exact number of people attending, it's better to be on the safe side and round up.

Secondly, think about your event budget as a whole. You don't want to spend too large of a percentage of your budget just on transportation, unless it is the main component of your event (such as a wine tour).

Third, consider your length of travel and travel purpose. If event attendees are going to spend a long time traveling, consider a method like a party bus that has a restroom on board. However, if the travel is quicker, such as in the case of airport transportation, a more basic type of travel would suffice. Also, if the transportation is part of the main experience, you might want to consider a tour bus, as it would allow attendees to take in the sights.

Once you have determined those factors, you can select the method of transportation that is best for you. Some of the most common event transportation methods include:

Bus. Standard buses are a good choice for transporting medium-large size groups for both trips of all lengths. They are a versatile option, but not ideal for small groups or those looking to enjoy their surroundings during the trip.

Cars. Cars are the ideal choice for airport transportation or business travel. They are best suited for 1-4 passengers that are traveling short distances.

Limos. Limos are the best option for medium sized groups that are too large for a sedan, but are not traveling long distances.

Party or Tour Bus. Party and tour buses are the best options for very large groups, groups that would be traveling a long time and would benefit from an on-board restroom, or those who want to enjoy the sites during their drive.

