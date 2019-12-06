Van Service, Connect, Shares 5 Holiday Gift Ideas for the Savvy Traveler

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best holiday gifts show the ones you love you truly care about them and their passions. For the traveler in your life, that means celebrating their wanderlust getting them a gift that enables them to travel more easily and enjoyably. While plane tickets to their next bucket-list destination might not be in your budget, you can find a gift that's just as exciting.

Van service , Connect, shares five holiday gift ideas for the savvy traveler in your life, regardless of your budget.

Filtered water bottle. Even the most adventurous travelers in your life need to stay hydrated. But if they are taking an upcoming trip that involves going a long time without access to filtered drinking water, that can be a challenge. A portable filtered water bottle lets them have suitable drinking water wherever their challenges take them.

Portable charging bank. Our phones are now our hub for everything when traveling: our boarding pass, our map, our wallet, our camera and more. Make sure the traveler is always connected to what he or she needs by giving them a portable phone charging power bank, so they can charge their phone whenever they need, wherever they are.

A comfortable neck pillow. Being uncomfortable for a long flight can set the wrong tone for a trip. A comfortable neck pillow will keep them comfortable all flight long and increase their chances of getting some shut eye on that red eye.

A portable speaker. A wireless, portable speaker lets a traveler turn their hotel room or Air BnB into the hotspot of the trip. They can play music while they get ready to take on a day of activities or use it to unwind after a long day of traveling. They are small and compact yet amplify sound well enough to fill a whole room.

Packing cubes and foldable bags. Saving space when packing is a savvy traveler's game! Packing cube and folding-up bags let them maximize their space -- they may even be able to get away with just a carry-on on their next trip!

If you have someone in your life who is an avid and savvy traveler, consider one of these ideas for their holiday gift this year!

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Washington Airport Transportation has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

SOURCE Connect