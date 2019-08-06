Van Service, Connect, Shares Five Activities to Do with Kids in Washington DC This Summer

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington D.C. is an educational and fun experience your whole family can enjoy. With the numerous tourist attractions, it can feel impossible trying to narrow down the ones that are worth checking out. Luckily, van service, Connect, already did the work for you by preparing this list of the top five child-friendly activities to do with your family this summer.

Come on Down to Madame Tussauds. Are you interested in meeting a real-life celebrity? Although we can't make that happen, you can meet their wax double. Madame Tussauds has wax figures for the whole family. Ranging from all the past presidents to actors and singers, there's a wax figure for everyone's secret celebrity obsession. Visit the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. Butterflies, dinosaurs, Egyptians, and more give you the chance to travel back through time and explore. Not only will your family love the museum, but everyone will have the chance to learn something new as well. Go on a Brunch Cruise. For the more adventurous family, seeing famous landmarks may not be your cup of tea. If that's the case, then set sail and enjoy a tasty fresh brunch accompanied by live music. These brunch cruises give you the chance to take in the scenery while enjoying some delicious food. Plus, there's a create your own Belgian waffle station. Yum! Take a Bike Tour. Who says you can't tour in style? Walking tours can be very informative and a lot of fun but can also be hard on your feet. Bike tours not only make the touring easier and allow you to cover more ground and landmarks in a shorter amount of time, but they also add a little more excitement for the family (not to mention the added benefit of some great physical activity). Dine at the Hard Rock Café. Although the Hard Rock Cafe has various locations, each one provides its own unique experience. The Washington DC Hard Rock Café is just a short walk from the Metro Center, The White House, and Capital Hill, making it the perfect pit-stop on your touring journey. This "Embassy of Rock-n-Roll" offers a variety of food choices to satisfy the whole family, and even has a gift shop for the little ones.

Washington DC provides endless possibilities for you and your family. Although you won't have time to do everything, consider these five activities when deciding how to make the most out of your next trip.

