Van Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2023: Navigating Complexities in the Wake of Mack Trucks Discord

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The addition of the "Van Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2023" report to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering is timely. In light of the recent news, where United Auto Workers members initiated strikes at five plants, rejecting a tentative agreement with Mack Trucks, the relevance and significance of understanding the van truck/body manufacturing landscape becomes paramount. Particularly so, when one realises that Mack Trucks' production unit in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, handles all the assembly for Mack's Class 8 heavy-duty trucks. The ongoing discord and its potentially widespread impact on the sector underscores the urgency for businesses and stakeholders to have a comprehensive understanding of the North American market.

This meticulously crafted report offers an in-depth overview of the US and Canadian van body production, spanning a diverse range of body types including parcel delivery, dry-freight, refrigerated/insulated, walk-in/step vans, and curtainside vans. With 42 manufacturers under its analytical lens, the report provides invaluable estimates of market size and shares by distinct van truck/body types. These are further delineated by chassis type - be it cutaway, cab chassis, or strip chassis - and by chassis class from light-duty up to Class 3, medium-duty (Class 4-6), right up to the heavy-duty (Class 7) echelons.

For business entrepreneurs and managers navigating this intricate and ever-evolving sector, the key takeaway is clear: Proximity to customers remains vital. Despite the dominance of conglomerate-backed leading manufacturers, smaller, regional players with single-facility models have demonstrated competitive success alongside their multi-facility counterparts. And as the current unrest with Mack Trucks suggests, understanding the nuances of regional dynamics and the broader manufacturing landscape is more crucial than ever.

Furthermore, with the emphasis on sustainable transport solutions gaining momentum, the report sheds light on a particularly pertinent area of growth: last-mile delivery vehicles. Especially walk-in vans, which are foreseen to be amongst the vanguard adopting electric propulsion, given their operational routes and charging station accessibility upon return to base locations. Indeed, with major delivery companies anticipated to spearhead this market, the insights provided in the report are invaluable to forward-thinking businesses and their strategic planning.

Legislative shifts are also shaping the market. Several North American states have set low-carbon fuel standards or offered incentives and tax credits for purchasing zero-emission vehicles. This is expected to catalyse EV demand in the coming two decades, reaffirming the relevance of this report for businesses keen to stay ahead of the curve.

Amongst its treasure trove of insights, the report also serves up historical estimates, discernible market trends, growth rates, key mergers and acquisitions, facility expansion details, and fresh product launches. It also provides a visionary perspective with five-year forward forecasts. Additionally, for those interested in the geographical intricacies of production, the report boasts detailed maps showcasing production distribution.

In summary, as the recent tensions with Mack Trucks and the UAW have elucidated, the van truck/body manufacturing sector in North America is rife with complexities, opportunities, and challenges. For business entrepreneurs and managers striving to not just navigate but thrive in this environment, the "Van Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2023" report isn't just a valuable tool—it's an indispensable one.

