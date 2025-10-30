Van Wagner Productions Expands With "Van Wagner X," Delivering Big-Stage Energy to Corporate and Brand Experiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Wagner, a global leader in sports and live event production, today announced the launch of Van Wagner X – a dedicated division focused exclusively on helping organizations and corporations meet the growing demand for more engaging, experience-driven events.

For more than two decades, Van Wagner has produced brand activations, summits, and corporate programs for Fortune 100 companies and major sports organizations, including the NFL and USTA. These projects build on the company's 40-year legacy of producing the world's biggest live moments in stadiums and arenas. With Van Wagner X, that same energy, creativity, and production expertise is now formally positioned to serve the expanding market for premium corporate, institutional, and branded experiences.

"Organizations today want more than just events—they want experiences that connect with their audiences the way fans connect with their teams," said John Massoni, Van Wagner's CEO. "Van Wagner X is designed to meet that growing demand for immersive, elevated experiences—bringing the atmosphere and engagement we've perfected on the biggest stages in sports into the boardroom, convention center, or venue."

The Van Wagner X team includes full-time creatives, producers, and technical specialists who partner with clients as an extension of their teams. From executive leadership meetings and customer summits to large-scale brand activations and global broadcasts, Van Wagner X designs and delivers experiences that align with brand goals and feel uniquely tailored.

Van Wagner X has already supported partners including the NFL, Adobe, Formula 1, Jersey Mike's, USTA, and Citadel LLC. Across each collaboration, the approach remains consistent: bring big-arena energy to corporate and branded environments, creating experiences that captivate, inspire, and connect.

Services include:

Event & Experience Design

Scenic Fabrication & Creative Branding

Hospitality & VIP Experience

Artist & Talent Booking

Event Management & Planning

Virtual & Broadcast Streaming

A/V Production & Technical Consulting

"We've been producing experiences for some of the world's most recognized brands for years," added Massoni. "Van Wagner X formalizes this capability at the right time, as demand for more immersive, impactful experiences continues to grow."

For more information, visit www.vanwagner.com/VWX.

About Van Wagner:

Van Wagner is a premier full-service sports advertising and entertainment agency with a rich 50-year legacy of innovation and success. We specialize in creating, connecting, and selling for world-class teams, leagues, colleges, properties, and brands. As a global leader, we offer a broad spectrum of services including high-impact broadcast-visible signage in major sports leagues like MLB, NBA, NCAA, and international soccer, sponsorship sales, college multimedia rights management, and dynamic video and content production. Additionally, we are known for our live event presentation expertise in sports and beyond, and the largest fleet of aerial billboard planes in the country. Whether it's delivering dynamic fan experiences, growing brand partnerships, or driving new opportunities, Van Wagner is dedicated to achieving unparalleled results for our clients across the sports, corporate, and entertainment landscape.

