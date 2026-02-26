Vanair Unveils Zero-Emission EPEQ EPRO20 Power Skid at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

Patent-pending battery-powered air compressor saves money, reduces noise and delivers 20 CFM without engine idling or fuel-powered generators.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanair, a Lincoln Electric Company, today announced the introduction of its new EPEQ EPRO20 Power Skid, a revolutionary battery-powered air compressor system that eliminates the need for engine idling and fuel-powered compressors on construction sites. The patent-pending system named a finalist for the CONEXPO-CON/AGG Next Level Awards, will be shown to the industry for the first time at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in the Lincoln Electric/Vanair booth P8449.

The EPEQ EPRO20 represents a breakthrough in portable compressed air technology, delivering 20 CFM at up to 150 PSI with zero emissions and minimal noise.

The EPEQ EPRO20 represents a breakthrough in portable compressed air technology, delivering 20 CFM at up to 150 PSI with zero emissions and minimal noise. The skid-mounted system drops into any pickup truck, UTV, van or trailer without installation, wiring or permanent vehicle modifications.

"Construction crews have been forced to choose between idling expensive vehicles for hours or hauling noisy diesel- or gas-powered compressors that violate urban noise ordinances," said Chip Jones, national manager of Vanair's Electrified Power Group. "The EPRO20 eliminates this dilemma entirely and make the work environment much nicer. Crews can literally drop it in place and start working with Clean, Quiet, Power that doesn't compromise productivity or burn fuel."

At the heart of the system is Vanair's advanced ELiMENT LiFePO4 battery providing 100 ampere-hours of 48-volt power, selected for its 5,000-cycle lifespan and safety advantages. The battery powers the EPEQ AIR20 reciprocating compressor through dual-speed operation, offering 10 CFM for extended runtime or 20 CFM for high-demand applications. A 30-gallon air storage tank ensures consistent pressure delivery.

The system integrates Vanair's proprietary Smart Display, a seven-inch interface that provides real-time monitoring of battery health, air pressure and system status. Comprehensive battery management protections include over-current, short-circuit and temperature monitoring to ensure reliable operation in harsh construction environments.

"This isn't just another electric tool," added Jones. "The EPRO20 is the entry point to our complete EPEQ ecosystem of electrified fleet equipment. Companies can start with one unit, prove the concept, then scale their electrification efforts without major investment."

The EPRO20 directly addresses construction industry challenges including emissions reduction, noise compliance and operational costs. By eliminating engine idling, the system saves 0.5 to 1.0 gallon of fuel per hour while reducing maintenance on high-value equipment. Workers benefit from reduced exhaust exposure and lower noise levels.

Applications range from residential contractors operating nail guns to utility crews running pneumatic tools. The system's 400-pound total weight balances robust capability with practical portability, while shore power charging capability ensures overnight battery replenishment.

The EPRO20 is manufactured at Vanair's Michigan City, Indiana facility and will be available through the company's network of more than 500 authorized dealers nationwide.

To access images of the new EPEQ EPRO20 Power Skid, please click here.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln Electric is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln operates 71 manufacturing and automation system integration locations across 21 countries and maintains a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

About Vanair

Vanair offers an extensive product line of vehicle-mounted air compressors, generators, welders, hydraulics, Electrified Power Equipment, chargers/boosters, engine starters, EV chargers and custom products, making it the most comprehensive Mobile Power Solution provider in the world. Through innovative design, training and support, Vanair delivers rugged and reliable products that enhance efficiency and productivity globally. Wherever, whenever and however you need it... Vanair is there. For more information about Vanair and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://vanair.com/.

Vanair, the Vanair logo, Mobile Power Solutions, EPEQ, Electrified Power Equipment, ELiMENT, Xcite, Solar Assist, Power Center, Mobile Support Box, and Clean Quiet, Power are registered trademarks or trademarks of Vanair®, a Lincoln Electric Company, Michigan City, IN, USA.

Lincoln Electric®, the Welding Expert, and Velion are registered trademarks of The Lincoln Electric Company and its related companies.

SOURCE Vanair Inc