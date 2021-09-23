Vance & Hines Enters ADV Motorcycle Segment With Exhaust for Harley-Davidson Pan America Motorcycles

The Vance & Hines Adventure Hi-Output 450 delivers a performance increase of five foot-pounds of torque and over five horsepower versus the bike's stock exhaust. It reduces the overall weight of the Revolution Max-powered Harley by nearly six pounds. The product is designed with V&H's distinctive look, a massive 4.5" stepped, high-output canister constructed of 304 grade stainless steel with a brushed finish and a ceramic-coated, CNC-machined, billet aluminum end cap. The riveted badge showcases a new laser engraved logo graphic which will be used on all Vance & Hines ADV and off-road products.

For rider comfort, the mid-pipe has been designed to improve rider's boot clearance while standing on the pegs.

The system delivers a Vance & Hines signature exhaust note while meeting the SAE Standard J2825 sound levels. It maintains the bike's 50-state emissions compliance.

"This is an important launch for Vance & Hines," said company President Mike Kennedy. "In addition to being a great exhaust for an outstanding motorcycle, the new Adventure Hi-Output 450 product moves us into a whole new category. ADV bikes are a hot market, and we are bringing Vance & Hines performance, style and sound to the category. In the coming months we'll be delivering greater exhilaration to riders of all the most popular ADV bikes in the market."

"We are making a significant investment in the off-road segment," Kennedy continued. "Our R&D capabilities are already expanding in preparation for our growth in this category."

The new Vance & Hines exhaust is compatible with Harley-Davidson factory saddlebags. A US Forestry Spark Arrestor will be available as an add-on for riders traveling off road.

The Vance & Hines Adventure Hi-Output 450 Exhaust System for Pan America will be available through retail outlets in October. Retail price is $599.95.

About Vance & Hines

The Vance & Hines brand has always been about enhancing the exhilaration of the motorcycle ride. It started over 40 years ago, when Terry Vance and Byron Hines were two young enthusiasts in the fledgling Southern California motorcycle drag race scene. Terry always wanted to go faster and Byron knew how to make that happen. In short order, their on-track success and innovation drew the attention of other racers, riders and motorcycle manufacturers, which ultimately translated to commercial demand for their products and services. Today, the Company's mission and activity is the same; make bikes go faster on the racetrack and take those learnings to make impactful products for riders around the world. Since the Company's inception in 1979, it has run factory race programs in partnership with Suzuki, Yamaha, Ducati and Harley-Davidson in drag racing, road racing and flat track. Vance & Hines is based in Santa Fe Springs CA and has its Racing Development Center in Brownsburg IN. Learn more about the company's history and products at www.vanceandhines.com.

