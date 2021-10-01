Vance & Hines Launches Exhaust for BMW R1250 GS Motorcycles and Announces New Proving Grounds Facility in Mojave Desert

The BMW GS invented the "Adventure Touring" motorcycle category by combining the attributes of a long-distance highway motorcycle with features of a competent off-road bike. It opened up motorcycle touring to every road in America, paved or dirt. There are tens of thousands of registered BMW GS models in the United States.

The Vance & Hines Hi-Output Adventure 500 is the largest capacity exhaust ever made by Vance & Hines, manufactured with a 5-inch diameter, high-grade, 304 stainless steel tube. The system features a brushed, works-style finish, a CNC-machined, billet aluminum endcap, black heat shield, stainless mid-pipe, spring clip assembly, and Vance & Hines new adventure badging, while having a lower weight than the stock exhaust. The stepped exhaust delivers smooth tractable torque throughout the powerband. The glass-wrapped, perforated baffle core design delivers a rich, smooth rumble while still meeting SAE J2825 sound level standards. In addition, the system is 50-state emissions compliant.

The Hi-Output Adventure 500 will be shown to riders at the BMW Motorad GS Trophy Qualifier USA West this week. The challenge is one of two US qualifying events to select riders to compete in the International GS Trophy 2022, the ultimate adventure riding skills competition in Albania next year. Vance & Hines staff will help support the event which is at RawHyde Adventures in Castaic, California.

"BMW riders are the core of the ADV bike world and we know they will love this new Vance & Hines exhaust," said Mike Kennedy, president of Vance & Hines. "More performance, a great look and more rider comfort are attributes every rider can appreciate."

The Vance & Hines Hi-Output Adventure 500 is priced at $699.99 and will be available late in 2021.

Vance & Hines Off-Road Proving Grounds to Open Late this Year

Vance & Hines also announced the creation of the Vance & Hines Off-Road Proving Grounds (ORPG) at the well-known Zakar Overland Terrain Park and Event Center in the Mojave Desert, about two hours from the company's Santa Fe Springs, California headquarters. The ORPG will be the company's private test site for off-road products. The ORPG will include a test lab and service facility where company R&D staff will develop and evaluate future Vance & Hines Off-Road products.

"We are focused on bringing Vance & Hines exhilaration to all types of off-road riders. Our new proving grounds is an example of our commitment to create a steady flow of great products for off-road fans," continued Kennedy.

About Vance & Hines

The Vance & Hines brand has always been about enhancing the exhilaration of the motorcycle ride. It started over 40 years ago, when Terry Vance and Byron Hines were two young enthusiasts in the fledgling Southern California motorcycle drag race scene. Terry always wanted to go faster and Byron knew how to make that happen. In short order, their on-track success and innovation drew the attention of other racers, riders and motorcycle manufacturers, which ultimately translated to commercial demand for their products and services. Today, the Company's mission and activity is the same; make bikes go faster on the racetrack and take those learnings to make impactful products for riders around the world. Since the Company's inception in 1979, it has run factory race programs in partnership with Suzuki, Yamaha, Ducati and Harley-Davidson in drag racing, road racing and flat track. Vance & Hines is based in Santa Fe Springs CA and has its Racing Development Center in Brownsburg IN. Learn more about the company's history and products at www.vanceandhines.com .

