Exhaust System Changes Improve Torque Delivery, Reduce Heat, Include Catalyst

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance & Hines will debut new Power Chamber Exhaust (PCX) versions of its most popular exhaust systems at the Sturgis Rally starting this week. The company's new PCX technology delivers higher performance and rider comfort while retaining the popular style of Vance & Hines exhaust systems. The extensive launch impacts sixteen different part numbers and includes top selling styles including Vance & Hines Power Duals, Big Radius, Shortshots Staggered and Big Shots Staggered. The inclusion of a catalyst ensures EPA emissions compliance on all PCX systems.

Vance & Hines to Debut New PCX Products at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The Vance & Hines exclusive Power Chamber Exhaust technology uses a high-flow double-matrix catalyst that improves torque delivery through the mid-range RPM, which delivers more responsive acceleration. The catalyst positioning is deeper into the exhaust system moving catalyst heat further away from the rider and improving rider comfort over a stock system. The new technology produces an even deeper full-throated rumble while retaining the sculpted styling of each of the exhaust systems.

"The whole team from Vance & Hines is thrilled to launch the new PCX technology at Sturgis, this is a huge moment for our company," said Vance & Hines President and CEO Mike Kennedy. "Our technology delivers exactly what riders have asked for, more torque and less heat."

PCX technology-equipped exhaust systems will be sold at the two Vance & Hines locations at the Sturgis Rally which starts this week. Company staff will show all of Vance & Hines top products at both Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City and at J&P Cycles in Sturgis. In addition to exhaust systems, the show trucks will feature the expanding line of VO2 Air Intake products and the FP4 engine management system, introduced earlier this year.

PCX Systems will replace previous versions in the company's product portfolio.

PCX Product Details

Power Duals

PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology

Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque

Catalysts Repositioned Downstream for Rider Comfort

New Stepped Header for improved performance

Full Coverage Heat Shields

Available in Chrome or Matte Black

Meets EPA emissions criteria

Retail price: $999.99

Big Radius

PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology

Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque

Full Coverage Heat Shields

Available in Chrome or Matte Black

Meets EPA emissions criteria

Retail price: $999.99 to $1149.99

Shortshots Staggered

PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology

Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque

Full Coverage Heat Shields

Available in Chrome or Matte Black

Meets EPA emissions criteria

Retail price: $849.99 to $899.99

Big Shots Staggered

PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology

Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque

Full Coverage Heat Shields

Power Chamber Hidden Crossover

CNC Machined Billet End Caps

Available in Chrome or Matte Black

Meets EPA emissions criteria

Retail price: $1049.99 to $1149.99

About Vance & Hines

The Vance & Hines brand has always been about enhancing the exhilaration of the motorcycle ride. It started over 40 years ago, when Terry Vance and Byron Hines were two young enthusiasts in the fledgling Southern California motorcycle drag race scene. Terry always wanted to go faster and Byron knew how to make that happen. In short order, their on-track success and innovation drew the attention of other racers, riders and motorcycle manufacturers, which ultimately translated to commercial demand for their products and services. Today, the Company's mission and activity is the same; make bikes go faster on the racetrack and take those learnings to make impactful products for riders around the world. Since the Company's inception in 1979, it has run factory race programs in partnership with Suzuki, Yamaha, Ducati and Harley-Davidson in drag racing, road racing and flat track. Vance & Hines is based in Santa Fe Springs CA and has its Racing Development Center in Brownsburg IN. Learn more about the company's history and products at www.vanceandhines.com.

